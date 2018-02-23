Tottenham's Son Heung-min: I can't compare to Park Ji-sung

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Watford
Everton
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Alavés
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Toulouse
AS Monaco
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Benevento
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Salah wants to fulfil Prem dream at Anfield

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Assessing the state of Man United, Chelsea

50-50 Challenge Scott Patterson and Mark Worrall
Read
Son Heung-Min

Spurs' Son: I can't compare to Park Ji-sung

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Reds' Klopp impressed with Firmino focus

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Is a draw with Chelsea satisfactory to Mourinho?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sakho 'scared' to re-injure calf - Hodgson

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read
Jan Vertonghen and Javier Hernandez compete for the ball in a match between Tottenham and West Ham.

Vertonghen a world-class defender - Poch

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Willian

Conte doesn't regret his handling of Willian

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne

How Guardiola is revolutionising English football

Carabao Cup Michael Cox
Read

Mou, Matic both back Lukaku to improve

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Conte: Better for Chelsea if Man United leave Pogba out

English Premier League
Read

Vardy: We've 'moved on' from Mahrez saga

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read
Islam Slimani celebrates his winner for Leicester.

Slimani suffers injury setback at Newcastle

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

WATCH: Ryan vital for Brighton, Australia

English Premier League
Read

Transfer Rater: Sterling to Real, De Gea to stay at United?

English Premier League
Read

How David De Gea has become the best goalkeeper in the world

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: Dembele's up there with Ronaldinho & Maradona

English Premier League
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
2:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

Premier League injuries and suspensions

Injury Report ESPN staff
Read

Klopp ready for a 'difficult game' against West Ham

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham's Son Heung-min: I can't compare to Park Ji-sung

Mauricio Pochettino prepares for a battle against Crystal Palace, and believes Mousa Dembele is comparable with greats like Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.
Though the 2017-18 season is far from over, Ross Dyer and Steve Nicol make their picks for the winners of the major title races in Europe.

Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-min admitted he was "scared" during his first visit to England as a teenager in 2009, and hailed "idol" Park Ji-sung for paving the way for Asian players in the Premier League.

The South Korea international had a trial at Portsmouth and Blackburn back in 2009 after being released by German side Hamburg.

Of his first experience in the country, Son, now 25, told the Daily Mail: "Yeah, I had no friends there, no family with me and I couldn't speak the language.

"I didn't know a single word. I was on my own and I was scared, you know. It was tough.

"I had a trial at Portsmouth and one at Blackburn, too. They put me in a guest house. But I was a kid and I didn't know anything.

Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-min spoke about his early days in England.

"So that is my first memory of England and it is a bad one."

Son eventually rejoined Hamburg, where he spent three years before blossoming during a two-year stint at Bayer Leverkusen. From there he joined Tottenham, and has grown into one of Mauricio Pochettino's regulars.

But asked if he feels like he's established himself at a club which employs the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, he said: "I try to be but I don't think so. Harry and Dele [Alli] ... I just tell people that I play with them ... that's enough for me.

"All I do is practise every day, every session, and hope to learn. Look at Harry. I watch him train and he scores from everywhere, it's ridiculous. I want to be at that level and I have done some OK things.

"I have scored some goals, but that is not everything, is it? Football is more than that."

Son added that he counts former Korea international and Manchester United midfielder Park among his idols, in part because of what he's done for Asian players in the Prem.

"I can't compare to Ji," he said. "He is a legend and my idol. They are still so proud of him at home.

"It's difficult for an Asian to play in the Premier League. It still is. And he was the one who did it first so it was even harder for him. I am still hoping to play like him and bring fans like him and have an impact like him but I am not there yet.

"He was here and consistent for seven or eight years. I have to aim for that. He played at a club with Rooney and Ronaldo and Giggs and still got in the team."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.