Southampton's Charlie Austin given three-match ban for keeper kick out

David Wagner gives his thoughts on Charlie Austin's 'ugly' and 'nasty' challenge that left Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl bloodied.

Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin's header in the 64th minute to earn Huddersfield Town a point at St Mary's.

Southampton forward Charlie Austin will miss three games after accepting a Football Association charge for violent conduct.

The FA announced that Austin had argued that the suspension -- earned for kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl -- was excessive, but that his case had been rejected.

Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

Austin, who scored his fifth goal in five starts and later went off with a hamstring injury, avoided punishment for the incident during the contest, but could now face a retrospective ban from the Football Association. He has until 5 p.m. on Sunday to respond to the charge.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner criticised the 28-year-old forward following the flashpoint.

''After seeing the video footage, this should usually never happen, that an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose,'' Wagner said.

Charlie Austin caught Jonas Lossl on the bridge of the nose.

''I don't like to say this, but it looks this way. Jonas as well was absolutely surprised. This was a nasty challenge and nothing I like to see.

''I think he looks like this challenge was very ugly and nasty. This should never happen. Charlie Austin made the wrong decision in this moment."

Austin netted the opener midway through the first half, but was substituted in the second half with a hamstring complaint and Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed he is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the festive schedule.

Austin faces a three-game ban for the challenge, though he is almost certain to be injured throughout. He would miss games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Crystal Palace through the suspension.