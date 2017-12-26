Southampton's Charlie Austin given three-match ban for keeper kick out

Previous
Dundee
Celtic
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 19/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 11/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Watford
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Swansea City
5:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
Fiorentina
8:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

WATCH: Tottenham midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Chelsea midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Manchester United midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Manchester City midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

Austin given 3-match ban for keeper kick

Southampton PA Sport
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
SouthamptonSouthampton
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

WATCH: Arsenal midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Liverpool midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who to blame for Leicester draw: Mourinho or United players?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mkhitaryan BVB return is unlikely - Watzke

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Premier League in 90 seconds: Golden Tweets

English Premier League
Read
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
EvertonEverton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
WatfordWatford
Leicester CityLeicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Stoke CityStoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Manchester UnitedManchester United
BurnleyBurnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 19/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
ChelseaChelsea
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 11/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Mignolet's costly mistakes are holding Liverpool back. Can Klopp bring himself to make a bold move and replace him?

Klopp: Reds 'under pressure' for UCL race

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero scored his 100th and 101st goals at the Etihad for City.

Sterling, Kane, Aguero in attacking XI

Team of the Weekend Alex Shaw
Read

W2W4: Can Kane surpass Messi?

Premier League Matthew Stanger
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Southampton's Charlie Austin given three-match ban for keeper kick out

David Wagner gives his thoughts on Charlie Austin's 'ugly' and 'nasty' challenge that left Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl bloodied.
Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin's header in the 64th minute to earn Huddersfield Town a point at St Mary's.
Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin's header in the 64th minute to earn Huddersfield Town a point at St Mary's.

Southampton forward Charlie Austin will miss three games after accepting a Football Association charge for violent conduct.

The FA announced that Austin had argued that the suspension -- earned for kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl -- was excessive, but that his case had been rejected.

Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

Austin, who scored his fifth goal in five starts and later went off with a hamstring injury, avoided punishment for the incident during the contest, but could now face a retrospective ban from the Football Association. He has until 5 p.m. on Sunday to respond to the charge.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner criticised the 28-year-old forward following the flashpoint.

''After seeing the video footage, this should usually never happen, that an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose,'' Wagner said.

Charlie Austin caught Jonas Lossl on the bridge of the nose.

''I don't like to say this, but it looks this way. Jonas as well was absolutely surprised. This was a nasty challenge and nothing I like to see.

''I think he looks like this challenge was very ugly and nasty. This should never happen. Charlie Austin made the wrong decision in this moment."

Austin netted the opener midway through the first half, but was substituted in the second half with a hamstring complaint and Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed he is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the festive schedule. 

Austin faces a three-game ban for the challenge, though he is almost certain to be injured throughout. He would miss games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Crystal Palace through the suspension.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.