Arsenal appoint ex-Barcelona sporting director Raul Sanllehi

Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Late drama denies United win

Premier League Highlights
Read

Maguire equalizes for Leicester in stoppage time

Premier League Highlights
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Phil Jagielka turned back the clock with a commanding performance vs. Chelsea.

Keane, Jagielka earn 8/10s vs. Chelsea

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read

Leicester's Amartey is sent off

Premier League Highlights
Read

United's Lingard hits post after rounding goalkeeper

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mata buries free kick for brace and United lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wagner: Austin's challenge on Lossl 'should never happen'

English Premier League
Read

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane hat trick downs Clarets

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: 17 in a row for Blues

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pellegrino: Southampton-Huddersfield was a 'flat' game

English Premier League
Read

Mata pulls Man United level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Vardy slots in to put Leicester ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hughton: Brighton's performance deserved more goals

English Premier League
Read

Silva not looking for excuses amid Watford's barren run

English Premier League
Read
Harry Kane's hat trick gave him a record-tying 36 league goals for the calendar year.

Hat-trick hero Kane, Spurs run Burnley ragged

Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read

WATCH: Harry Kane reacts to tying Shearer's record

English Premier League
Read

Howe: Balance of bravery required to play Man City

English Premier League
Read

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane hat trick downs Clarets

Premier League Highlights
Read
BurnleyBurnley
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal appoint ex-Barcelona sporting director Raul Sanllehi

The Exploding Heads wrap up a wild matchday 16 in England with Premier League in 90 seconds (plus stoppages).
The ESPN FC panel discuss how Arsenal's winning mentality has continued to erode under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have appointed Barcelona's outgoing director of football Raul Sanllehi as their new head of football relations.

Sanllehi's contract with Barcelona runs out on Dec. 1, and he will move to the Premier League club Arsenal to take up his new role in February.

The club announced that Sanllehi would "lead future player negotiations" alongside manager Arsene Wenger, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy as well as "represent and support the club with international and domestic governing bodies."

Gazidis told the club's official website: "In the past three years we have supplemented our team with more top-class expertise across every aspect of our football operations.

"Raul's appointment is another important step in developing the infrastructure we need at the club to take everything we do to the next level. Raul has extensive contacts across the football world and has been directly involved in some of the biggest transfers in Europe in recent years. We look forward to him bringing that expertise to Arsenal."

Raul Sanllehi reportedly played a key role in Barcelona's signing of Neymar.

Sanllehi's arrival will be another major part in the ongoing reshuffle of Arsenal's backroom staff, with CEO Ivan Gazidis having also brought in Borussia Dortmund's chief scout Sven Mislintat earlier this month to head up recruitment operations.

Sanllehi has been credited with playing a key role in Barcelona's signing of Neymar from Brazilian club Santos and has a reputation as one of Europe's most respected transfer negotiators.

The backroom shuffle by Gazidis is seen by many as an attempt to prepare Arsenal for life after Wenger, who has kept a number of key staff members on for a large part of his 21-year reign as manager.

Arsenal announced in September that transfer negotiator Dick Law was stepping down, while chief scout Steve Rowley has also taken on a lighter workload since Mislintat's appointment and is expected to eventually retire.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.