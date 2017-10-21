Man Utd shocked by Huddersfield, City go 5 points clear, Chelsea beat Watford

Huddersfield beat Man United for the first time in 65 years to end Jose Mourinho's side unbeaten start.

Huddersfield pulled off a shocking 2-1 victory against Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium to leave Jose Mourinho's men five points off the top of the Premier League table.

Aaron Mooy opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 28th minute, converting the rebound after Tom Ince had first been denied by a save from David de Gea.

And Laurent Depoitre soon made it two for the hosts in the 33rd minute, rounding de Gea before slotting into the back of the net after Victor Lindelof had misjudged Jonas Lossl's ball.

United pulled one back 12 minutes from the end through Marcus Rashford, who headed home Romelu Lukaku's delivery, but they were unable to find an equaliser late on.

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's joint top all-time scorer as City continued their winning streak.

Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City's all-time scoring record as they beat Burnley 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Aguero put City one up from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark -- after Bernardo Silva was adjudged to have been fouled by Nick Pope -- to equal Eric Brook's club record of 177 goals.

Aguero had the chance to break the record on the stroke of half-time but was denied by an excellent save from Pope from a tight angle.

But Nicolas Otamendi put City two ahead with a 73rd-minute header, and Leroy Sane then added a third two minutes later after being set up by Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea rode their luck against an impressive Watford for a vital 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi netted a brace as Chelsea came from behind to win 4-2 against Watford to bring an end to their two-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Chelsea opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge in the 12th minute through Pedro Rodriguez after he bent a fine first-time effort off the post and into the top corner, before Abdoulaye Doucoure levelled for the visitors just before the break, rifling a strike through a sea of bodies past Thibaut Courtois at the near post.

Watford were in front shortly after the restart, with Roberto Pereyra slotting past Courtois after being picked out by Richarlison, but Chelsea equalised in the 71st minute with Pedro finding substitute Batshuayi, who glanced a header past Gomes into the back of the net.

With 87 minutes on the clock, up popped Cesar Azpilicueta at the far post to head home a Willian cross to fire Chelsea into the lead, before Batshuayi added a fourth in stoppage time to seal the three points.

Shinji Okazaki's goal proved to be the winner as Leicester fended off Swansea City's rally for a 2-1 away win.

Leicester caretaker boss Michael Appleton oversaw a 2-1 victory against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to lift the club out of the relegation zone.

Leicester took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to an own goal from Federico Fernandez, who headed a Riyad Mahrez cross into his net, before they doubled their tally four minutes into the second half, with Shinji Okazaki tapping the ball home after Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez had combined.

Swansea pulled one back in the 56th minute, when Alfie Mawson received the ball following a Renato Sanches corner before turning and slamming home, but Leicester were able to hold on for the three points.

Bournemouth scored two goals within the first 20 minutes and maintained their lead to hold off Stoke City 2-1.

Bournemouth beat Stoke 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium to secure a first away league win of the season and drag their opponents into the drop zone alongside them.

Bournemouth opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Andrew Surman, who buried the ball into the bottom corner after being teed up by Junior Stanislas, before Stanislas converted a penalty two minutes later after Benik Afobe had been brought down by Ryan Shawcross.

Stoke were back in it just after the hour-mark as Mame Biram Diouf netted following a long ball into the area, but the hosts were unable to find a second.

Mikel Merino's late header gave Rafa Benitez's side a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in an underwhelming affair.

Mikel Merino's late winner secured a 1-0 victory for Newcastle against Crystal Palace at St James' Park to move them up to sixth.

Palace created the best chance of the first half, with Andros Townsend picking out Wilfried Zaha at the back post, only for the winger to head wide from a good position.

But it was Newcastle who were able to break the deadlock in the 86th minute, with Merino rising the highest to meet a Matt Ritchie cross and head into the back of the net.

Sofiane Boufal came to the rescue with a great individual goal late in the match to help Southampton down West Brom.

A stunning solo goal from Sofiane Boufal lit up St Mary's as Southampton beat West Brom 1-0.

The substitute ran fully 70 yards from inside his own half and left three defenders on their backsides -- two of whom had collided with each other -- before sliding the ball home for a truly memorable strike.

It was going to take a moment of supreme quality to settle this otherwise drab affair, with Southampton's record signing securing their second home win of the season.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.