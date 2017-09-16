Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: Arsenal a big rival for the Premier League title

Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 3/1  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Girona
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
FC Cologne
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 9/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sassuolo
Juventus
10:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 16/5  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Udinese
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Benevento
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Nice
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 14/5  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toluca
Querétaro
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Lobos BUAP
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Fabregas: Wenger is 'like a father to me'

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Wenger: Sanchez 'well loved' at Arsenal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Wenger expects big response vs. Chelsea

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Premier League Quotes of the Day

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea's Conte: I never feared for my job

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Poch 'not worried' by Spurs' home troubles

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Clement: Swansea's defending is worth applauding

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: Spurs must move on from last season

English Premier League
Read

Klopp left frustrated with Burnley draw

English Premier League
Read

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Silva: Loss a learning experience for Watford

English Premier League
Read

Spurs fail to unlock Swansea defence

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read

Guardiola: I love watching Man City play

English Premier League
Read

Dyche joyous over stalwart Burnley defence

English Premier League
Read

Macintosh: Swansea show defensive tenacity

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read

Barry equals Giggs' PL appearance record

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Tottenham 0-0 Swansea: Spurs held at Wembley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wagner: Happy with performance, unhappy with result

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola hails 'good guy' Aguero

English Premier League
Read

Shakespeare: Relieved and pleased with a point

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: Arsenal a big rival for the Premier League title

Don Hutchison and Alison Bender delve into the differing coaching styles ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is adamant Arsenal are a Premier League title contender.

The Gunners have lost two of their first four matches and the most recent away game prior to their trip to Stamford Bridge was a 4-0 loss at Liverpool, which reignited debate about Arsene Wenger's position as manager.

Arsenal have not won at Chelsea since October 2011 and have won two of 21 games against the established top six since the start of the 2013-14 season, but Conte feels the Gunners are a threat.

"For sure Arsenal is a big rival for the title,'' he said. "If you see their squad you can understand there are a lot of top players. I don't understand why they can't fight for the title.

"They lost only one player now, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain. They kept all the players from last season. In their squad there are many top players.

"I think Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England. For this reason I think it's a massive game for us. It's the same when you play against (Manchester) City, against Liverpool, (Manchester) United, Tottenham.

"In England there are six top teams and when you play against one of them it's always a massive game. We have to fight.''

Conte rotated his options for Tuesday night's 6-0 Champions League win over Qarabag of Azerbaijan. He is likely to restore his leading players for the Arsenal clash, when Eden Hazard could make his first start of the season after recovering from a broken ankle.

"The best target is to try to make the best decision for every game and try also to win,'' Conte added. "The answer of all my players in the last game was positive. I'm pleased for the commitment, for the performance of my players.

"I have another day to check the physical condition of all my players. Then I'll try to make the best decision for the Arsenal game.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.