Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko start for Chelsea vs. Tottenham
Striker Alvaro Morata will make his first start for Chelsea since arriving from Real Madrid as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
Tiemoue Bakayoko, a summer signing from Monaco, makes his debut for the club in what is Tottenham's first league game at Wembley.
Blues centre-back Gary Cahill, suspended after his sending off in the opening day home defeat to Burnley, is replaced by Andreas Christensen.
Speaking on Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said: "Morata is ready to start the game. He needs to improve his physical condition and he needs a bit of time to reach the top, but he's in contention for the game."
Tottenham bring in Kieran Trippier for Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, while in midfield Victor Wanyama comes in for Moussa Sissoko.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.
Chelsea: Courtois, Christensen, Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Moses, Willian, Morata.
