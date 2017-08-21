Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
0
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
0
LIVE 5'
Game Details
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko start for Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Paul Mariner and Mark Donaldson debate whether Chelsea's opening-weekend defeat to Burnley is cause for concern.

Striker Alvaro Morata will make his first start for Chelsea since arriving from Real Madrid as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, a summer signing from Monaco, makes his debut for the club in what is Tottenham's first league game at Wembley.

Blues centre-back Gary Cahill, suspended after his sending off in the opening day home defeat to Burnley, is replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Speaking on Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said: "Morata is ready to start the game. He needs to improve his physical condition and he needs a bit of time to reach the top, but he's in contention for the game."

Tottenham bring in Kieran Trippier for Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, while in midfield Victor Wanyama comes in for Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

Chelsea: Courtois, Christensen, Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Moses, Willian, Morata.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

