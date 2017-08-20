Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Girona
Atletico Madrid
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
BurnleyBurnley
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, Shkodran Mustafi start vs. Stoke; Jese debut

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger believes the transfer window should be closed before the start of the season to avoid playing the same players more than twice.
Arsene Wenger expresses joy and relief after Olivier Giroud opted to stay at Arsenal instead of pursuing more minutes.

Arsenal brought midfielder Aaron Ramsey and defender Shkodran Mustafi into the starting XI for Saturday's Premier League to Stoke City, who handed new signing Jese Rodrguez a debut at the bet365 Stadium.

Ramsey came off the bench to score in Arsenal's comeback 4-3 win over Leicester City in the first match of the campaign last week, and that form earned him a start at the ground where he suffered a horrendous leg break seven years ago.

Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
PickCenter

Striker Alexandre Lacazette, who scored the opener against Leicester on his Premier League debut, kept his place in attack ahead of Olivier Giroud, who scored the late winner against Leicester after also coming off the bench.

Stoke signed Jese from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, and the Spanish attacker comes straight into the starting line-up for Mark Hughes' side.

Arsenal went into the game looking to keep pace with Manchester United at the top of the table, who made it two wins out of two earlier on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Swansea City.

