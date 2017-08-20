Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, Shkodran Mustafi start vs. Stoke; Jese debut

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger believes the transfer window should be closed before the start of the season to avoid playing the same players more than twice.

Arsene Wenger expresses joy and relief after Olivier Giroud opted to stay at Arsenal instead of pursuing more minutes.

Arsenal brought midfielder Aaron Ramsey and defender Shkodran Mustafi into the starting XI for Saturday's Premier League to Stoke City, who handed new signing Jese Rodrguez a debut at the bet365 Stadium.

Ramsey came off the bench to score in Arsenal's comeback 4-3 win over Leicester City in the first match of the campaign last week, and that form earned him a start at the ground where he suffered a horrendous leg break seven years ago.

Stoke City Stoke City Arsenal Arsenal 4:30 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Striker Alexandre Lacazette, who scored the opener against Leicester on his Premier League debut, kept his place in attack ahead of Olivier Giroud, who scored the late winner against Leicester after also coming off the bench.

Stoke signed Jese from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, and the Spanish attacker comes straight into the starting line-up for Mark Hughes' side.

Arsenal went into the game looking to keep pace with Manchester United at the top of the table, who made it two wins out of two earlier on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Swansea City.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.