Premier League weekend team news: Injuries and suspensions update

Mark Donaldson presents his out of position starting XI in the second week of the Premier League season.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Swansea vs. Man United

SWANSEA: Swansea captain Leon Britton is doubtful. Britton has been struggling with a back injury, and Jay Fulton and summer signing Roque Mesa are on standby to replace the veteran midfielder. Fernando Llorente (arm), Nathan Dyer (Achilles) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) remain absent as Swansea play for the first time since Gylfi Sigurdsson's departure to Everton for a club-record fee.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Britton, Carroll, Fer, Ayew, Routledge, Abraham, Nordfeldt, Mulder, Rangel, Kingsley, Van der Hoorn, Bartley, Mesa, Fulton, Grimes, Narsingh, McBurnie.

MAN UNITED: Manchester United are without any new injury problems. Long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are set to step up their rehabilitation by playing for United's Under-23s against their Swansea counterparts on Monday. Argentina defender Marcos Rojo is still several months from returning from serious knee ligament damage.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, J Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Blind, Jones, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Matic, Carrick, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Mata, A Pereira, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku.

Southampton vs. West Ham

SOUTHAMPTON: Ryan Bertrand will be fit. The full-back has shaken off a knock in time to hand the Saints a clean bill of health for their St Mary's clash with the Hammers. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has returned to full fitness to take a seat on the bench, while wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk remains unavailable for selection.

Provisional squad: Forster, McCarthy, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Targett, Bednarek, Romeu, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Davis, Sims, Redmond, Boufal, Austin, Gabbiadini, Long.

WEST HAM: Michail Antonio returns to the West Ham squad. The winger underwent a hamstring operation over the summer and was not ready for last Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Manchester United, but he will feature at St Mary's. Midfielders Cheikhou Kouyate and Manuel Lanzini (both knee) and striker Andy Carroll (thigh) remain sidelined, although all three are back in training.

Provisional squad: Hart, Adrian, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Reid, Fonte, Collins, Zabaleta, Byram, Masuaku, Noble, Fernandes, Obiang, Rice, Arnautovic, Antonio, Ayew, Hernandez, Sakho.

Bournemouth vs. Watford

BOURNEMOUTH: Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe is in line to make his home Premier League debut having shaken off a groin problem. Captain Simon Francis has been having treatment on a hamstring injury so faces a late fitness test. Midfielder Junior Stanislas continues his rehabilitation on a groin problem, while forward Callum Wilson is recovering from a serious knee injury. Defender Baily Cargill has joined Fleetwood on loan and winger Max Gradel will spend the rest of the season at Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Provisional squad: Begovic, Ake, Daniels, Francis, S Cook, Surman, Pugh, Fraser, Arter, King, Defoe, Boruc, Mousset, Mings, Gosling, A Smith, Ibe, Afobe

WATFORD: Watford captain Troy Deeney is in contention to return to the side. The striker missed the season opener following groin surgery but is now back in training and is likely to be contesting with club-record signing Andre Gray for a place in Marco Silva's attack. Younes Kaboul, Daryl Janmaat and Roberto Pereyra all suffered muscular injuries in the draw against Liverpool and will miss out, while Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate (both knee) are also absent.

Provisional squad: Gomes, Pantilimon, Britos, Kabasele, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas, Femenia, Hoban, Capoue, Hughes, Amrabat, Chalobah, Doucoure, Watson, Deeney, Success, Richarlison, Sinclair, Okaka, Gray.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

LIVERPOOL: Striker Daniel Sturridge is set to return to the squad. A thigh injury in pre-season prevented the England international playing either of the first two competitive matches but he trained with the full squad on Wednesday. Wantaway playmaker Philippe Coutinho (back), right-back Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring) and midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh) are all out.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Mane, Firmino, Salah, Karius, Gomez, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Grujic, Origi, Solanke, Sturridge.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Wilfried Zaha is out. The winger suffered a knee injury during last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Huddersfield and could face a month on the sidelines. Midfielders Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur may feature at some point despite being short of match fitness.

Provisional squad: Hennessey, Speroni, Ward, Tomkins, Dann, Riedewald, Fosu-Mensah, Van Aanholt, Delaney, Kelly, Schlupp, Townsend, McArthur, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Milivojevic, Lee, Williams, Mutch, Kaikai, Puncheon, Benteke, Ladapo.

Leicester vs. Brighton

LEICESTER: Kelechi Iheanacho continues to struggle with a toe complaint. The striker, a summer signing from Manchester City, sustained the injury towards the end of pre-season and is still experiencing enough discomfort to have to visit a specialist. A late decision will be made on his fitness. Danny Drinkwater (thigh), Vicente Iborra (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Nampalys Mendy (ankle) are all making progress but are not yet ready for first team involvement.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Hamer, Simpson, Fuchs, Chilwell, Maguire, Morgan, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Ndidi, Amartey, Gray, Albrighton, Thomas, Mahrez, Musa, Vardy, Ulloa, Slimani, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

BRIGHTON: Izzy Brown is Brighton's only new injury absentee. The on-loan Chelsea midfielder has temporarily returned to his parent club for assessment after suffering a hamstring problem in the opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. Record signing Jose Izquierdo has not trained with his new team yet and will not be involved against the Foxes, while midfielder Beram Kayal (broken leg) and forward Sam Baldock (knee) remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Provisional squad: Ryan, Maenpaa, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Rosenior, Hunemeier, Suttner, Bong, Stephens, Gross, Propper, Knockaert, Sidwell, Skalak, March, Gross, Murphy, Hemed, Murray.

Burnley vs. West Brom

BURNLEY: Burnley manager Sean Dyche could stick with a winning formula for their first home game of the season. The Clarets have no fresh injury concerns from the team that stunned champions Chelsea by winning 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in their opening game last weekend. Dean Marney (knee) is Dyche's only long-term injury absentee, while summer signing Phil Bardsley has been struggling for match fitness.

Provisional squad: Heaton, Legzdins, Pope, Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor, Ward, Darikwa, Tarkowski, Defour, Brady, Ulvestad, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Vokes, Agyei, Barnes, Walters.

WEST BROM: Gareth Barry is added to the West Brom squad. The experienced midfielder joined Albion from Everton this week on an initial one-year deal and he is expected to make his full debut at Turf Moor, with Sam Field most likely to drop out of the team. Head coach Tony Pulis saw his side make a winning start to the Premier League campaign against Bournemouth without picking up any new injuries so Jonny Evans (hamstring), Gareth McAuley (thigh) and James Morrison (knee) remain out, although Evans is nearly fit.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Nyom, Dawson, Yuning, Hegazi, Brunt, Marc Wilson, Kane Wilson, Yacob, Livermore, Field, McClean, Harper, Chadli, Barry, Rondon, Robson-Kanu, Leko, Rodriguez.

Stoke vs. Arsenal

STOKE: Stoke could hand a debut to on-loan Paris St Germain striker Jese Rodriguez. Belgian forward Julien Ngoy looks set for up to six weeks on the sidelines with a thigh problem. Ibrahim Afellay (knee) and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Provisional squad: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Cameron, Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters, Shaqiri, Bojan, Berahino, Grant, Johnson, Tymon, Adam, Ramadan, Choupo-Moting, Crouch, Jese.

ARSENAL: Arsenal will again be without Alexis Sanchez. The forward is sidelined with an abdominal injury but could return against Liverpool next week, while defender Laurent Koscielny is also missing as he serves the last of a three-game ban. Shkodran Mustafi, Per Mertesacker and Francis Coquelin should all be available after missing the win over Leicester, while Mesut Ozil could also be back following an ankle issue. Santi Cazorla (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Huddersfield vs. Newcastle

HUDDERSFIELD: Huddersfield have no fresh fitness concerns. After missing last weekend's 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells (both ankle), Martin Cranie (hip) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) remain unavailable. Midfielder Hogg is the closest to making a return to first-team action, although possibly not until after the forthcoming international break.

Provisional squad: Lossl, Coleman, Schofield, Smith, Malone, Lowe, Jorgensen, Schindler, Hefele, Whitehead, Scannell, Billing, Mooy, Van la Parra, Lolley, Williams, Ince, Palmer, Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie.

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will be without key midfielder Jonjo Shelvey as he begins a three-match ban. Shelvey was sent off for standing on Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli during last Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham and will not be available again until September 10. Benitez will also be without defenders Florian Lejeune (ankle ligaments) and Paul Dummett, while the game will come too soon for full-back DeAndre Yedlin (hamstring), but striker Joselu could be handed a debut after making his £5million switch from Stoke.

Provisional squad: Elliot, Darlow, Manquillo, Gamez, Haidara, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba, Hayden, Merino, Ritchie, Atsu, Murphy, Aarons, De Jong, Diame, Perez, Gayle, Joselu, Mitrovic.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea

TOTTENHAM: Kieran Trippier could be fit. The right-back has been missing with an ankle injury and will be assessed on Saturday but fellow England international Danny Rose (knee) remains sidelined, as does Erik Lamela (hip). Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot) is another absentee as striker Harry Kane goes in search of his first-ever Premier League goal in the month of August.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Lopez, Davies, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dier, Wimmer, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Shashoua, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Sissoko, Onomah, Lesniak, Winks, Edwards, Son, Janssen, Kane.

CHELSEA: Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could make his Chelsea debut following a knee injury. Defender Gary Cahill and midfielder Cesc Fabregas are suspended following their dismissals against Burnley, but Victor Moses is back from a ban. Pedro (ankle) is a major doubt, while Eden Hazard (broken ankle) remains out and striker Diego Costa is still in exile.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Willian, Batshuayi, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Eduardo, Christiansen, Tomori, Musonda, Boga, Remy, Scott.

MONDAY'S GAME

Man City vs. Everton

MAN CITY: Manchester City are still without new signing Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for Monday's Premier League visit of Everton. Left-back Mendy (thigh) and Gundogan (knee) are both back in training and close to fitness but the next game comes too soon. City have no fresh injury concerns but midfielder Fabian Delph is also out with an unspecified knock.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Adarabioyo, Mangala, Toure, Fernandinho, Foden, Diaz, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero.

EVERTON: Everton's record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to make his debut. The Icelander's move from Swansea was completed on Wednesday and, although he only feels ready to play 45 minutes, boss Ronald Koeman said he would be involved. Ross Barkley, who has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury, and James McCarthy (knee) have not been involved so far this season but Sandro Ramirez could return after missing Thursday's win over Hajduk Split with a heel problem.

Provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Martina, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Klaassen, Davies, Besic, Lennon, Sandro, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin, Mirallas, Holgate, Lookman.

Injury Table