Jack Wilshere to miss remainder of season with hairline fracture

Jack Wilshere will miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a hairline fracture of his left fibula, it has been confirmed.

Parent club Arsenal and loan side Bournemouth both confirmed the news in official statements.

"Jack will undergo further specialist assessments in the forthcoming days to identify more specifics regarding the injury and also to structure a rehabilitation programme," the Arsenal statement said. "It is hoped that Jack will be fit for the start of next season.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jack a speedy recovery."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe added: "It is a big blow to lose Jack. We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch.

"We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us."

Wilshere was injured during the second half of Bournemouth's 4-0 defeat to Spurs on Saturday, when he clashed with Harry Kane and was forced to leave the field.

He was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

An initial X-ray ruled out a break but a second scan picked up a hairline fracture to his left leg.

The injury comes at a bad time as Wilshere is due to enter contract talks with Arsenal, with his current deal running until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Cherries during his season-long loan deal from the Gunners -- his biggest run of domestic outings since the 2013-14 campaign.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

