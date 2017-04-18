Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere suffered hairline fracture vs. Spurs - reports

Eddie Howe is severely disappointed at Bournemouth's performance against Spurs, but is hopeful they can fight to stay up.

Jack Wilshere's season looks set to be over after fears he has suffered a broken leg, according to reports in several UK papers.

The Bournemouth midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, sustained the reported break in a collision with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with the injury proving worse than first feared.

An initial X-ray ruled out a break but a second scan has picked up a hairline fracture to his left leg, according to the reports.

The prognosis, which has not been officially confirmed by Bournemouth or Arsenal, is a similar injury to the one that ruled him out for most of the 2015-16 season and the England international could now return to Arsenal to receive treatment.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Cherries during his season-long loan deal from the Gunners -- his biggest run of domestic outings since the 2013-14 campaign.

The injury was sustained during the second half of the 4-0 defeat to Spurs, when Wilshere clashed with Kane and was forced to leave the field with what looked like an ankle issue.

He was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

The injury comes at a bad time as Wilshere is due to enter contract talks with his parent club, with his current deal running until the end of the season.