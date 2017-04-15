David Moyes: Fine margins cost me during spell at Manchester United

David Moyes says it wasn't Sunderland's best performance of the season, but it is an improvement from their recent from.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said he feels only "small margins" prevented him having a more successful spell in charge of Manchester United.

Moyes, appointed as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, was sacked before the end of his first season in charge.

But he said that if he had managed to win a trophy early on at Old Trafford -- as Jose Mourinho has done this season -- things could have worked out differently.

Mourinho's side lifted the League Cup with a thrilling win over Southampton at Wembley, while Moyes saw his United side go out to Sunderland in the semifinals of the same competition.

"You have to win trophies at Manchester United and Jose has a trophy under his belt quickly," he told a news conference.

"I lost to Sunderland on penalty kicks in the semifinal. It's small margins, at times, which can change things.

"But I think winning is a big thing at a club like Manchester United. You have to win.

"Every manager needs a bit of time and whoever is at Manchester United needs a bit of time to understand the club, the size and how it works."

Moyes and his Sunderland side are facing almost certain relegation from the Premier League after a dismal season.

They are nine points from safety after a late goal earned them a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham on Saturday but Moyes said: "There are different stages in managerial careers.

"I think the best is still to come. I'm looking forward to winning trophies and being successful again."

