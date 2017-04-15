David Moyes: Fine margins cost me during spell at Manchester United

Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 78'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Conte hoping to have long Chelsea stay

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Firmino heads Liverpool in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Moyes: Fine margins cost me at Man United

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea continue to sink towards relegation

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois to miss Man United game - reports

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Firmino and Coutinho start for Liverpool

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read

Kompany: City playing well at right time

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Albrighton, Vardy impress for Leicester

Leicester Player Ratings Ben Jacobs
Read

Shaqiri and Arnautovic star in Stoke win

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Palace show a backbone in fighting back

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Read

More away woes for Hull City

Hull City Player Ratings Philip Buckingham
Read
Moyes in tunnel pre Burnley 170318

Moyes defends Sunderland record amid jeers

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Klopp welcomes Barca's Coutinho interest

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Collins helps West Ham get away point

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Jose Mourinho

Ibra admits fatigue, accepts Mou criticism

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Arsene Wenger

Wenger: "We have not been disastrous"

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Mazzarri: Watford not safe at 40 points

English Premier League
Read

Conte: Luiz can be one of the best in world

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

David Moyes: Fine margins cost me during spell at Manchester United

David Moyes says it wasn't Sunderland's best performance of the season, but it is an improvement from their recent from.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said he feels only "small margins" prevented him having a more successful spell in charge of Manchester United.

Moyes, appointed as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, was sacked before the end of his first season in charge.

But he said that if he had managed to win a trophy early on at Old Trafford -- as Jose Mourinho has done this season -- things could have worked out differently.

SunderlandSunderland
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Mourinho's side lifted the League Cup with a thrilling win over Southampton at Wembley, while Moyes saw his United side go out to Sunderland in the semifinals of the same competition.

"You have to win trophies at Manchester United and Jose has a trophy under his belt quickly," he told a news conference.

"I lost to Sunderland on penalty kicks in the semifinal. It's small margins, at times, which can change things.

"But I think winning is a big thing at a club like Manchester United. You have to win.

"Every manager needs a bit of time and whoever is at Manchester United needs a bit of time to understand the club, the size and how it works."

Moyes and his Sunderland side are facing almost certain relegation from the Premier League after a dismal season.

They are nine points from safety after a late goal earned them a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham on Saturday but Moyes said: "There are different stages in managerial careers.

"I think the best is still to come. I'm looking forward to winning trophies and being successful again."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.