Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Home: 50/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Man United game - reports

Craig Burley doesn't see any reason why Chelsea can't win by multiple goals against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not travelled with the squad to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford after picking up an ankle injury in training, according to reports.

The injury problem is not believed to be serious, and head coach Antonio Conte is reported to be hopeful that Courtois will recover in time for the FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham at Wembley next weekend.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Asked about injury concerns at a news conference on Friday, Conte had said he had "one or two situations" to check before finalising his squad selection but declined to name the players concerned.

Asmir Begovic is expected to make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Begovic has made just six appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season and came close to signing for Bournemouth in January, only for Conte to block the transfer when the Blues failed to acquire a replacement.

Chelsea saw their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to four points on Saturday after Tottenham thrashed Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.

Anything less than a win at United will give their London rivals renewed hope of overhauling them in the final weeks of the title race.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

