Firmino and Coutinho start for Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion

WEST BROMWICH, England -- Both Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are in Liverpool's starting XI for Sunday's match at West Bromwich Albion.

Firmino and Coutinho were on the bench for last weekend's victory at Stoke City, with Coutinho ill and Firmino suffering from fatigue, but both came on as Liverpool came back from 1-0 down to win.

Youngsters Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the players to make way.

Meanwhile, Lucas Leiva replaces the injured Ragnar Klavan, who misses the trip to The Hawthorns with a knee problem.

Divock Origi will continue to lead the line, with Daniel Sturridge on the bench.

West Brom team: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore, Phillips, Chadli, Robson-Kanu.

Liverpool team: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi.

