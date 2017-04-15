Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Firmino and Coutinho start for Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion

Paul Mariner breaks down the key points he's looking for in the next Premier League season.

WEST BROMWICH, England -- Both Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are in Liverpool's starting XI for Sunday's match at West Bromwich Albion.

Firmino and Coutinho were on the bench for last weekend's victory at Stoke City, with Coutinho ill and Firmino suffering from fatigue, but both came on as Liverpool came back from 1-0 down to win.

Youngsters Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the players to make way.

Meanwhile, Lucas Leiva replaces the injured Ragnar Klavan, who misses the trip to The Hawthorns with a knee problem.

Divock Origi will continue to lead the line, with Daniel Sturridge on the bench.

West Brom team: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore, Phillips, Chadli, Robson-Kanu.

Liverpool team: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

