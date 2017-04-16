Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
SunderlandSunderland
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Stoke CityStoke City
Hull CityHull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
EvertonEverton
BurnleyBurnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Leicester CityLeicester City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

WatfordWatford
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Paul Pogba: Manchester United want revenge when Chelsea visit

Craig Burley doesn't see any reason why Chelsea can't win by multiple goals against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba has said Manchester United are after revenge when Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's former club are looking to take another step closer to the Premier League title, while United are hoping to secure a top-four finish.

United have lost twice at Stamford Bridge this season, crashing to a 4-0 Premier League defeat in October and losing 1-0 in the FA Cup last month.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
"We don't want that to happen a third time," Pogba told MUTV. "We want to win.

"Obviously they are ahead of us, they're playing for the title, and for them it's important to win this game. For us as well, because we're playing for the top four, so it's going to be a game that's really important for each team.

"We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, it's revenge for us. So, let's be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game."

United are unbeaten in 21 Premier League matches since losing at Stamford Bridge, but 10 draws during that run have left them scrapping for Champions League qualification rather than the title.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December 2015, but summer appointment Antonio Conte, a man Pogba knows well from Juventus, has brought belief and organisation back.

"They have a great team and everybody knows that," the France midfielder said.

"When you're playing in the Premier League, you have to have a bit of luck as well, but you create the luck.

"They have a manager who pushes them and they have players who want to show the world that Chelsea are still alive and, last year, that didn't happen.

" You never know what's going to happen. They've done good this season."

He praised Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante, saying he "can run for 11 players."

"He gets the ball and plays simple," he added. "He's one of the biggest players for Chelsea because, to be honest, when you see when they lose the ball he will lose the ball three times and win the ball back four times. He's everywhere."

