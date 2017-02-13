Harry Arter: Pep Guardiola's good wishes were 'an unbelievable touch'

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Yaya Toure scored the opener for Man City from the penalty spot.

Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Bravo axe giving Pep's master plan a chance

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Arter: Pep's good wishes 'unbelievable'

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Neville: Shaw must decide on Mou response

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Winks signs new Tottenham deal until 2022

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Paul Pogba handshake with mother

Pogba and mother debut new handshake

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Lukaku misses training camp with calf injury

Everton PA Sport
Read

Fabregas 'not our cup of tea' - Shandong

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Liverpool

United hope to match Liverpool's 'fake Treble'

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read
Woodburn celeb vs Leeds 161129

Woodburn's Liverpool future bright - Garrity

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Costa is not learning Chinese - Azpilicueta

Chelsea Adriana Garcia
Read

Liverpool blocked Van Dijk bid - Rodgers

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Mertesacker: We need 'defensive discipline'

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial was the star as Man United cruised past Watford.

Martial can be a Man United star - Neville

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Ranieri should have 'a job for life' - Lineker

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read

Howe: The ref made the right call

English Premier League
Read

Pep: We needed Aguero's contribution

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Top player of Week 25

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 25

Premier League Highlights
Read

Defence proves costly vs. Man City

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Arter: Pep Guardiola's good wishes were 'an unbelievable touch'

Pep Guardiola talks to Bournemouth's Harry Arter after the match.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has thanked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the "unbelievable touch" of wishing him luck with the birth of his child, due later this week.

In December 2015, before Guardiola had accepted a job in English football, Arter and his partner Rachel's daughter Renee was delivered stillborn.

Guardiola was seen talking to Arter on the pitch after the visitors' 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, and, asked about the incident, Arter told the Daily Echo: "He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch.

AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Manchester CityManchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side.

"For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

Guardiola was asked at his postmatch news conference about what he had told the midfielder, and said: "He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.