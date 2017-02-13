Harry Arter: Pep Guardiola's good wishes were 'an unbelievable touch'

Pep Guardiola talks to Bournemouth's Harry Arter after the match.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has thanked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the "unbelievable touch" of wishing him luck with the birth of his child, due later this week.

In December 2015, before Guardiola had accepted a job in English football, Arter and his partner Rachel's daughter Renee was delivered stillborn.

Guardiola was seen talking to Arter on the pitch after the visitors' 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, and, asked about the incident, Arter told the Daily Echo: "He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch.

AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Manchester City Manchester City 0 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side.

"For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

Guardiola was asked at his postmatch news conference about what he had told the midfielder, and said: "He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well."