AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
ESPN FC
Ronald Koeman deserves his 'dream' of Barcelona manager's job - De Boer

Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Edinson Cavani is confident PSG can go toe-to-toe with Barcelona and expects a tight contest.
Lucas Digne hails the 'incredible' talent of Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.
In his first season in La Liga, Lucas Digne discusses adjusting to the expectations of playing for Barcelona.
PSG correspondent Jonathan Johnson updates on the mood in the PSG camp ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Frank De Boer says fellow former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman deserves to manage the Camp Nou club, a position that has long been the Everton manager's dream.

Koeman, who played down links with Barcelona job last week, won a European Cup and four La Liga titles with the club during a distinguished playing career.

And with uncertainty over Luis Enrique's future, De Boer believes Koeman is a candidate worthy of the position.

"Normally I think he is [at clubs] for the long term but maybe in his contract if he gets a call from Barcelona then he can go because that is always his dream," De Boer said.

"I think he also mentioned it a lot of times that when Barcelona come calling it would be fantastic. He would deserve it because he is doing well and he also did well with Southampton.

"But hopefully for Everton he doesn't get a call and he will stick there for a couple of years like he did at Southampton."

Ronald Koeman took over at Everton in the summer.

Koeman signed a three-year contract when he took over at Goodison Park last summer, and has Everton seventh in the Premier League. However, De Boer thinks a top four finish is not beyond the Toffees.

"There is still a gap between them and sixth place but hopefully they can fight back to come maybe third, fourth or fifth because Liverpool are not doing that well right now. Hopefully they can catch them up, " he added.

"He has brought structure. He is a very good trainer, technical-wise too. He had a little bit of difficulty in the beginning but now they have their confidence back and they have a really good team.

"They have still young players but also quite [a lot of] experience because they have already played a long time in the Premier League."

De Boer also rejected claims that Luis Enrique should be under pressure with Barcelona trailing Real Madrid in table in La Liga.

"No, not at all," De Boer said. "They have to lose some more games for that. I think he is still sitting firmly there."

He also backed Barca to return to form quickly as Sergio Busquess and Andres Iniesta return to full fitness ahead of the Champions League round-of-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

"People underestimate what an impact someone like Busquets has in the team, he is a very experienced player and at the centre of the game. The same for Iniesta, of course, with his experience," De Boer said.

"They were injured a couple of weeks so they were missing them really hard. They are fit again for the Champions League and La Liga, so hopefully for Barcelona will get their level up again when they return.

"Barcelona when they are 100 percent with Busquets and Iniesta back then they have a very big chance to go through to the next round. But last year I was really impressed with how PSG played, so maybe it is going to be a tight game."

