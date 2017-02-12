Michael Keane says Burnley have 'unbelievable belief' after Chelsea draw

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
LIVE 90' +1'
Game Details
Home: 1/250  Draw: 40/1  Away: 300/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Chelsea held as Burnley battle back

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Brady: Our home form has been unbelievable

English Premier League
Read
Robbie Brady celebrates after netting Burnley's equaliser.

Keane: Burnley know what we're capable of

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
BurnleyBurnley
ChelseaChelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Moyes defends New York bonding trip

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Tomkins: Palace players believe in Allardyce

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Robles stars as Everton draw with Boro

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read

Ibra out to win '2 or 3 trophies' this season

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Prem: Courtois denies Lowton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Allegri: I am happy as Juventus manager

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Brady free kick pulls Burnley level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pedro gives Chelsea early lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kompany: City's season has been 'learnful'

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Klopp: Liverpool are now back in the race

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Martins Indi excels in drab win over Palace

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Allardyce culpable as Palace lose again

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

-

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Markovic impresses but Hull undone by referee

Hull City Player Ratings Philip Buckingham
Read

Mkhitaryan: Klopp taught me to be positive

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Michael Keane says Burnley have 'unbelievable belief' after Chelsea draw

Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Robbie Brady and Michael Keane talk after playing to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at home.

Michael Keane says momentum is at the heart of Burnley's brilliant home form.

Burnley made it 29 home points this season as they held runaway leaders Chelsea 1-1 at Turf Moor.

Robbie Brady's brilliant free kick cancelled out Pedro's opener as Sean Dyche's men recorded another impressive result in their first season back in the Premier League.

BurnleyBurnley
ChelseaChelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"We got a few wins early on at home and that gave us some momentum," defender Keane told Sky Sports. "Hopefully we can continue that to the end of the season.

"Chelsea came out of the blocks strong, we didn't let that affect us and we have unbelievable belief at home. We know what we're capable of.

"It's what we're all about, we never give in. The manager instils it in us, we keep going for 90 minutes.

"We defended really well, we kept our shape and we knew we'd be under pressure."

Brady, a January signing from Norwich said he was relieved to have scored.

"I'm lucky it went in because I didn't have the best of games," he said.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.