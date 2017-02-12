Michael Keane says Burnley have 'unbelievable belief' after Chelsea draw

Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.

Robbie Brady and Michael Keane talk after playing to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at home.

Michael Keane says momentum is at the heart of Burnley's brilliant home form.

Burnley made it 29 home points this season as they held runaway leaders Chelsea 1-1 at Turf Moor.

Robbie Brady's brilliant free kick cancelled out Pedro's opener as Sean Dyche's men recorded another impressive result in their first season back in the Premier League.

"We got a few wins early on at home and that gave us some momentum," defender Keane told Sky Sports. "Hopefully we can continue that to the end of the season.

"Chelsea came out of the blocks strong, we didn't let that affect us and we have unbelievable belief at home. We know what we're capable of.

"It's what we're all about, we never give in. The manager instils it in us, we keep going for 90 minutes.

"We defended really well, we kept our shape and we knew we'd be under pressure."

Brady, a January signing from Norwich said he was relieved to have scored.

"I'm lucky it went in because I didn't have the best of games," he said.