Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
LIVE 90' +2'
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Chelsea held as Burnley battle back

The Match Richard Jolly
Brady: Our home form has been unbelievable

English Premier League
Robbie Brady celebrates after netting Burnley's equaliser.

Keane: Burnley know what we're capable of

English Premier League PA Sport
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Highlights

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
 By PA Sport
Sunderland manager David Moyes defends New York bonding trip

David Moyes takes no real positives from his team's 4-0 hammering by Southampton, especially considering their recent form.

David Moyes and his Sunderland players will head to New York with their Premier League fightback having come to an abrupt halt against Southampton.

Moyes hopes to foster a new team spirit during a four-day bonding trip to set up his squad for a run-in that will determine which division the club plays its football in next season.

SunderlandSunderland
SouthamptonSouthampton
0
4
FT
Highlights

Having seen Sunderland win 4-0 at Crystal Palace, Moyes witnessed a horror show at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as EFL Cup finalists Southampton won by the same score.

But the manager said the defeat would not alter his focus for what he wants to achieve in New York.

He added: "We have got some time together. Look, a lot of teams who are out of the FA Cup are doing different things and we are doing something as well."

The Sunderland squad will take in basketball and ice hockey games as well as visiting Ground Zero during their time away.

Moyes hopes the exercise will further integrate new arrivals Joleon Lescott, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo into the squad and foster a togetherness for the battles ahead.

Speaking about the Southampton game, he said: "Ultimately what you see is the result, and the result was bad.

"But every time we put on a more attacking player it got worse, so for us trying to win the game or do something, it didn't necessarily make us any better."

