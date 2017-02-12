Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Osasuna
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 4'
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
AS Monaco
Metz
3
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Koeman: Difficult to create chances

English Premier League
Main man Mane torments Tottenham

The Match Tony Evans
Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Mou: You'd call it art if not my team

English Premier League
Silva: Clattenburg apologised to Hull

English Premier League
Wenger: I don't see any weakness in Hull

English Premier League
Boro and Valdes deny Everton

Middlesbrough Catherine Wilson
Ryan Shawcross

Pulis: 'Disgraceful' that Stoke 'spun' tape

English Premier League PA Sport
Lively Lanzini and West Ham denied

West Ham Peter Thorne
Prem: Eriksen close to burying free kick

Premier League Highlights
Martial still lacks confidence - Mourinho

Manchester United John Brewin
Prem: Mignolet denies Son's chance

Premier League Highlights
Martial responds to criticism vs. Watford

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Prem: Mane quickly doubles up

Premier League Highlights
Valdes revels in clean sheet for Boro

English Premier League
Prem: Mane opens up the scoring

Premier League Highlights
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
2
2
FT
Game Details
West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Stoke CityStoke City
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
West Brom's Tony Pulis: 'Absolutely disgraceful' that Stoke 'spun' voicemail

Ryan Shawcross
Ryan Shawcross was called a loser by Tony Pulis, according to Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

Tony Pulis labelled as "absolutely disgraceful" the way he believes Stoke have "spun" claims he called Ryan Shawcross a "loser."

The West Brom manager, whose team on Saturday rescued a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham with Gareth McAuley's stoppage-time header, said he used the word "loser" but not in an aggressive way.

As the fall-out from Saido Berahino's ban for using a recreational drug and his transfer from West Brom to Stoke continued, their manager Mark Hughes on Friday insisted his predecessor Pulis called Shawcross a loser in a voicemail he left the defender.

However, Pulis claimed he told Shawcross "you've never been that," and that he felt "innuendos and allegations" about him were wrongly coming out of his former club.

"It's absolutely disgraceful," said the 59-year-old after McAuley's goal had cancelled out second-half efforts from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini. Nacer Chadli had given West Brom a half-time lead.

"Firstly, the phone call I made to Ryan is private. And then, yes, I did mention losers, but I said about people with innuendos making allegations that weren't true. When you lose a game of football you can still be a winner by taking it on the chin and getting on with it.

"I did use the word loser but I meant it in that way and I actually said, 'Ryan, you've never been that.'

"It has been spun in a horrible way and I have to say, Stoke-on-Trent, forget about the football club, or the people at the football club, and the supporters, Stoke-on-Trent is a wonderful place.

West Brom robbed West Ham of a thrilling home victory when Gareth McAuley put in a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

"I was there for 10 years and I have raised millions of pounds for the Donna Louise [Children's Hospice], which is in Stoke-on-Trent. I've actually carried the Olympic torch through Stoke-on-Trent. I took them from the Championship to the Premiership. I took them to an FA Cup final and to Europe. Do you think I'm gong to criticise that area and those people?

"It's absolutely disgraceful whoever has put that out.

"I don't usually respond to bait and things like that, but I am really, really disgusted that from a few days before we played Stoke, [about] the innuendos coming out about Berahino, West Brom and myself."

Comments

