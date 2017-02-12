Mark Clattenburg apologised to Hull for Alexis Sanchez goal - Robertson

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
LIVE 63'
Game Details
Home: 1/125  Draw: 25/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
0
2
LIVE 48'
Game Details
Home: 100/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
LIVE 90' +3'
Game Details
Home: 500/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Prem: Martial doubles United's advantage

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wenger 'sorry' for Arsenal's handball goal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

WATCH: Gabbiadini doubles up for Saints

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lookman comes close for Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Mata finishes great United build-up

English Premier League
Read

Robertson: Sanchez's goal was handball

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Gabbiadini puts Saints ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Gomes denies Pogba's big chance

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Zlatan skies his volley

English Premier League
Read

Wenger rejects Wright remarks on future

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger proud of response to adversity

English Premier League
Read

Prem: McArthur sends a header wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe misses after Januzaj run

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Foster pushes Snodgrass free kick wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Chadli slots West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ref apologised for Alexis goal - Robertson

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Sanchez's helping hand for Arsene Wenger

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Mark Clattenburg apologised to Hull for Alexis Sanchez goal - Robertson

After a tumultuous last few weeks Arsenal picked up a much-needed win over lowly Hull.
Craig Burley and Sebastian Salazar analyse Arsenal's 2-0 win and the controversy surrounding Alexis Sanchez' first goal.
Craig Burley and Sebastian Salazar analyse Arsenal's 2-0 win and the controversy surrounding Alexis Sanchez' first goal.
Hull's Andrew Robertson says the referee actually apologised at half-time for the non-call on Alexis Sanchez's first goal.
Arsene Wenger lauds his Arsenal side's performance against Hull as they rebound from back-to-back losses.

Hull City defender Andy Robertson said referee Mark Clattenburg apologised to the visitors for allowing Alexis Sanchez's controversial opener in the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Chile international Sanchez clearly handled the ball into the net in the 34th minute at the Emirates Stadium before sealing victory from the penalty spot in time added on after Tigers midfielder Sam Clucas was sent off for handling on the line.

"Yeah, it was handball," Robertson told Sky Sports 1. "When we came out at half-time, the referee's apologised to us and said there was handball so he's obviously looked at it at half-time and seen he was in the wrong.

ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"It happened so quick that it's a tough one for the ref, you've got to kind of feel sorry for him and that, but at the end of the day those decisions don't really go for you when you come to these big stadiums and that's killed us at the end of the day because if we go in 0-0 at half-time I think we would have come away with some points.

"He says he wasn't 100 percent sure. Obviously we can argue then that he shouldn't have given the goal if he wasn't sure but I think he argued it the other way that if he wasn't sure then he had to give the goal.

"That's the explanation he gave us, obviously not many referees admit they're wrong so it's good but it doesn't make it any better."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said after the game that he feels "sorry" for Hull but that his team have had several other decisions go against them lately.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.