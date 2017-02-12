Anthony Martial starts for Manchester United against Watford

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 5/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis penalty doubles Arsenal's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Martial starts for United against Watford

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Fellaini: I give everything for Mourinho

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Prem: Cech denies Niasse

Premier League Highlights
Read

Klopp coy on goalkeeper choices

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Alexis puts Arsenal in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis fires wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Niasse tests Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

Guardiola: City getting back to their best

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

WATCH: Conte unsure who Barton is

English Premier League
Read

Bellerin starts for Arsenal; Gibbs in

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Ox spoke to Wenger after Twitter blunder

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Valencia: Mourinho wanted me at Madrid

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: Coutinho trying too hard since injury

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Williams happy to stay despite Reds talk

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Clement oversees Swansea revival

Swansea Max Hicks
Read

Foxes' relegation scrap with Swansea

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read
Chelsea celebrate after Eden Hazard doubles their lead against Arsenal.

Pitfalls for champions-elect Chelsea

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Anthony Martial starts for Manchester United against Watford

Steve Nicol believes Man United are a far better team than they were at this point last season.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.

Anthony Martial has been named in the Manchester United starting lineup for Saturday's game against Watford.

Martial has not played in the Premier League since the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Jan. 15 and The Sun had claimed on Saturday that Jose Mourinho had lost faith in the France international, but he replaces Marcus Rashford in the starting XI.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
WatfordWatford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 5/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

The only other change to United's team sees Daley Blind come in for Marcos Rojo, who was reported to be struggling with an injury.

Tom Cleverley starts for Watford against his former club, who also name January signings Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang in the starting XI.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic

Watford XI: Gomes, Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zarate, Holebas, Deeney

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.