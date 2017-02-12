Anthony Martial starts for Manchester United against Watford

Steve Nicol believes Man United are a far better team than they were at this point last season.

Martial has not played in the Premier League since the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Jan. 15 and The Sun had claimed on Saturday that Jose Mourinho had lost faith in the France international, but he replaces Marcus Rashford in the starting XI.

The only other change to United's team sees Daley Blind come in for Marcos Rojo, who was reported to be struggling with an injury.

Tom Cleverley starts for Watford against his former club, who also name January signings Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang in the starting XI.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic

Watford XI: Gomes, Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zarate, Holebas, Deeney

