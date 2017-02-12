Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Watford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 11/2  Away: 13/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Hector Bellerin starts for Arsenal at Hull after head injury; Kieran Gibbs in

After referring to some Arsenal fans as 'spineless,' Craig Burley expects supporters to turn up for the club against Hull.
Steve Nicol breaks down Alexis Sanchez's importance to Arsenal and whether the club can hang on to him in the long-term.

Hector Bellerin has been passed fit to start for Arsenal against Hull City despite concerns over concussion, while Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal in defence.

Bellerin, who suffered a head injury in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, resumed full training on Friday and retains his place in the starting lineup despite earlier warnings from concussion campaigners to handle the full-back with care. 

ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Arsene Wenger therefore makes just one change for the clash, with Gibbs coming in at left-back and Monreal on the bench.

"He's suited to play in this game and he's been in great form in training," Wenger said when asked about Gibbs.

Mohamed Elneny, back from the African Nations Cup, is also named among the substitutes with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retaining his place alongside Francis Coquelin in central midfield.

Hull, meanwhile, bring on-loan Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic and on-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse into the starting lineup, with Evandro and Abel Hernandez missing out.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League, one point clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, while Hull are 18th.

Arsenal XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Hull City XI: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Markovic, Grosicki, Clucas, Niasse

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

