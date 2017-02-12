Hector Bellerin starts for Arsenal at Hull after head injury; Kieran Gibbs in

After referring to some Arsenal fans as 'spineless,' Craig Burley expects supporters to turn up for the club against Hull.

Hector Bellerin has been passed fit to start for Arsenal against Hull City despite concerns over concussion, while Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal in defence.

Bellerin, who suffered a head injury in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, resumed full training on Friday and retains his place in the starting lineup despite earlier warnings from concussion campaigners to handle the full-back with care.

Arsene Wenger therefore makes just one change for the clash, with Gibbs coming in at left-back and Monreal on the bench.

"He's suited to play in this game and he's been in great form in training," Wenger said when asked about Gibbs.

Here's our starting XI for today - and it's just the ☝️ change as Kieran replaces Nacho#AFCvHCFC pic.twitter.com/47fCFaaArC - Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 11, 2017

Mohamed Elneny, back from the African Nations Cup, is also named among the substitutes with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retaining his place alongside Francis Coquelin in central midfield.

Hull, meanwhile, bring on-loan Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic and on-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse into the starting lineup, with Evandro and Abel Hernandez missing out.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League, one point clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, while Hull are 18th.

Arsenal XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Hull City XI: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Markovic, Grosicki, Clucas, Niasse

