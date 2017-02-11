Andy Carroll beats Olivier Giroud to Goal of the Month award

Carroll's bicycle kick won the Prem's January Goal of the Month award, but was it better than Giroud's scorpion?

Paul Mariner compares Henrikh Mkitaryan and Olivier Giroud's scorpion-kick goals and picks his favourite of the two.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has beaten Arsenal's Olivier Giroud to the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his sideways scissor kick against Crystal Palace.

Carroll scored West Ham's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Palace on Jan. 14 and secured the award based on a combination of the votes from the public and those of a panel made up of former managers and players.

Giroud had produced a "scorpion kick" as Arsenal defeated Palace 2-0 on Jan. 1.

Other goals nominated for the award included Wayne Rooney's late free kick in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Stoke City, Lucas Perez's fine volley in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth and Marko Arnautovic's neat effort in Stoke's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Carroll told West Ham's official website: "I'm delighted to have won the Goal of the Month competition, especially given how good some of the other goals were.

"As soon as I hit it I knew it was in, I got a good connection and knew it would hit the back of the net. It's definitely the best goal I've ever scored, one I'm very proud of.

"I enjoy every goal I score, but that one was certainly a little bit more special -- I don't think I'll ever get bored of watching that one back."

