Andy Carroll beats Olivier Giroud to Goal of the Month award

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
3
ESPN3 LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Wenger defiant despite scrutiny

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Goal of the Month: Carroll or Giroud?

English Premier League
Read

Wenger's unknown future casts a cloud

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Hitchen responsible for Suarez signing - Comolli

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Andy Carroll scores with a bicycle kick in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Carroll beats Giroud to Goal of the Month

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Merson: Only Sanchez could be in Spurs XI

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson: Palace move 'wasn't right'

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Antonio Conte

Conte never sure of Chelsea's back four

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Liverpool owe 'big performance' - Clyne

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Saints must ignore EFL Cup

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

De Gea is 'relaxed' at Man United - Mata

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Erik Lamela

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho

Watford loss was Mourinho's wake-up call

Manchester United John Brewin
Read

Liverpool should enjoy playing Tottenham

Premier League W2W4 James Dall
Read

Carrick: United wouldn't celebrate top four

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
N'Golo Kante

Zouma: Kante impact 'has been incredible'

Chelsea Ian Holyman
Read
Marco van Basten

Lukaku finishes like Van Basten - Koeman

Everton ESPN staff
Read
Eddie Howe

Howe to blame for Bournemouth collapse

Bournemouth Will Kent
Read

Romelu Lukaku key to Everton future

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Defoe shares touching moment with young fan

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Andy Carroll beats Olivier Giroud to Goal of the Month award

Carroll's bicycle kick won the Prem's January Goal of the Month award, but was it better than Giroud's scorpion?
Paul Mariner compares Henrikh Mkitaryan and Olivier Giroud's scorpion-kick goals and picks his favourite of the two.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has beaten Arsenal's Olivier Giroud to the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his sideways scissor kick against Crystal Palace.

Carroll scored West Ham's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Palace on Jan. 14 and secured the award based on a combination of the votes from the public and those of a panel made up of former managers and players.

Giroud had produced a "scorpion kick" as Arsenal defeated Palace 2-0 on Jan. 1.

Other goals nominated for the award included Wayne Rooney's late free kick in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Stoke City, Lucas Perez's fine volley in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth and Marko Arnautovic's neat effort in Stoke's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Carroll told West Ham's official website: "I'm delighted to have won the Goal of the Month competition, especially given how good some of the other goals were.

"As soon as I hit it I knew it was in, I got a good connection and knew it would hit the back of the net. It's definitely the best goal I've ever scored, one I'm very proud of.

"I enjoy every goal I score, but that one was certainly a little bit more special -- I don't think I'll ever get bored of watching that one back."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.