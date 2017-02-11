Andy Carroll beats Olivier Giroud to Goal of the Month award
West Ham striker Andy Carroll has beaten Arsenal's Olivier Giroud to the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his sideways scissor kick against Crystal Palace.
Carroll scored West Ham's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Palace on Jan. 14 and secured the award based on a combination of the votes from the public and those of a panel made up of former managers and players.
Giroud had produced a "scorpion kick" as Arsenal defeated Palace 2-0 on Jan. 1.
Congrats to @AndyTCarroll on winning the @carling @premierleague goal of the month!!! ���� #BigLadsCanFly- West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 10, 2017
➡️ https://t.co/Cfvy0RyrQP pic.twitter.com/Z6GeKAMHi0
Other goals nominated for the award included Wayne Rooney's late free kick in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Stoke City, Lucas Perez's fine volley in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth and Marko Arnautovic's neat effort in Stoke's 3-1 win over Sunderland.
Carroll told West Ham's official website: "I'm delighted to have won the Goal of the Month competition, especially given how good some of the other goals were.
"As soon as I hit it I knew it was in, I got a good connection and knew it would hit the back of the net. It's definitely the best goal I've ever scored, one I'm very proud of.
"I enjoy every goal I score, but that one was certainly a little bit more special -- I don't think I'll ever get bored of watching that one back."
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.