Allan Nyom: 'No regrets' about missing Cameroon's African Nations Cup win

Cameroon international defender Allan Nyon has told the BBC he doesn't have "any regrets" about missing the African Nations Cup in order to remain with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League club.

Nyom, 28, told Cameroon he was not willing to play in the tournament but changed his mind only for coach Hugo Broos to tell him there was no longer a place in the squad available.

However, Nyom, who helped West Brom pick up seven points from a possible nine available instead, said: "Let him know that I don't have any regrets."

Following Cameroon's 2-1 victory against Egypt in the final, Broos claimed absentees such as Nyom and Liverpool defender Joel Matip would question their decision to miss out.

But Nyom said that wasn't the case.

"I heard what Broos said. It made me laugh because he knew what happened and he knew why I was not there," he said.

"It's true, at first I didn't want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets.

"If before the tournament they had told me 'Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad', I don't mind because I'm happy I'm playing for my club - it's much more important for me.

"If I had been there, it could stall my club career."

