Premier League to finish week earlier for 2017-18 season ahead of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects Russia to stage a successful 2018 World Cup.

The Premier League has announced the 2017-18 season will finish a week earlier than the current campaign ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Next season will run from Aug. 12 to May 13, which will see the campaign conclude 32 days before the World Cup gets underway on June 14, 2018.

The end date means the league will finish a week earlier than this term, which is scheduled to finish on May 21.

The Premier League regularly concludes earlier ahead of major international tournaments to allow for preparations.

Playoffs for 2018 World Cup qualification are scheduled for November 2017, while there will be international breaks from Aug.28-Sept. 5, Oct. 2-10 and March 19-27.

The Times reports that England will play Germany in a friendly at Wembley, providing neither is involved in the World Cup playoffs.