Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
By PA Sport and ESPN staff
Premier League to finish week earlier for 2017-18 season ahead of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects Russia to stage a successful 2018 World Cup.

The Premier League has announced the 2017-18 season will finish a week earlier than the current campaign ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Next season will run from Aug. 12 to May 13, which will see the campaign conclude 32 days before the World Cup gets underway on June 14, 2018.

The end date means the league will finish a week earlier than this term, which is scheduled to finish on May 21.

The Premier League regularly concludes earlier ahead of major international tournaments to allow for preparations.

Playoffs for 2018 World Cup qualification are scheduled for November 2017, while there will be international breaks from Aug.28-Sept. 5, Oct. 2-10 and March 19-27.

The Times reports that England will play Germany in a friendly at Wembley, providing neither is involved in the World Cup playoffs.

