Man United's Ibrahimovic: Jakupovic saves were 'for the cameras'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played down Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic's heroics at Old Trafford, instead blaming poor finishing from his own side for Wednesday night's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

United are now four points off a place in the top four of the Premier League after they were held to a stalemate by Hull, who moved off the bottom of the table thanks to a hard-earned point.

Manchester United Manchester United Hull City Hull City 0 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Jakupovic made six saves, including efforts from Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, but Ibrahimovic insisted that United's shortcomings helped him keep a clean sheet.

"I did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper," Ibrahimovic, who himself hit an effort wide in the second half, told BBC Sport. "It was not a good save from Mata, it was a bad finish. Some saves he made for the cameras."

Jakupovic, who has been back in the Hull first team ahead of David Marshall ever since Marco Silva took over as manager last month, took the praise from the away fans at the final whistle after helping his side move a point above Sunderland.

Asked if it was his best game for the club, the 32-year-old said: "I try to be my best for the team all the time but today I caught a good day.

"The striker celebrates when he scored, and I celebrated to myself with some saves."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who cut short a postmatch interview and complained about media reporting of his team's games in his news conference after the draw, said: "We didn't score. You don't score, it is not possible to win.

"Their goalkeeper was good."

