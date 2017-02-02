Previous
Cameroon
Ghana
2
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Alavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Independiente del Valle
Olimpia
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo Capiatá
Universitario de Deportes
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
ESPN FC
Man United's Ibrahimovic: Jakupovic saves were 'for the cameras'

Eldin Jakupovic proved to be the hero for Hull, coming up with several key saves to keep Man United off the score-sheet.
Jose Mourinho loses his cool after their draw with Hull City, saying journalists and referees all treat him differently.
The ESPN FC panel discuss the ins and outs of Manchester United's latest dismal performance, this time against Hull City.
Jose Mourinho is visibly displeased at Man United's draw with Hull, and simply says they can't win if they don't score.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played down Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic's heroics at Old Trafford, instead blaming poor finishing from his own side for Wednesday night's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

United are now four points off a place in the top four of the Premier League after they were held to a stalemate by Hull, who moved off the bottom of the table thanks to a hard-earned point.

Highlights

Jakupovic made six saves, including efforts from Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, but Ibrahimovic insisted that United's shortcomings helped him keep a clean sheet.

"I did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper," Ibrahimovic, who himself hit an effort wide in the second half, told BBC Sport. "It was not a good save from Mata, it was a bad finish. Some saves he made for the cameras."

Jakupovic, who has been back in the Hull first team ahead of David Marshall ever since Marco Silva took over as manager last month, took the praise from the away fans at the final whistle after helping his side move a point above Sunderland.

Manchester United were denied three points by several saves from Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Asked if it was his best game for the club, the 32-year-old said: "I try to be my best for the team all the time but today I caught a good day.

"The striker celebrates when he scored, and I celebrated to myself with some saves."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who cut short a postmatch interview and complained about media reporting of his team's games in his news conference after the draw, said: "We didn't score. You don't score, it is not possible to win.

"Their goalkeeper was good."

