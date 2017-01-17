Middlesbrough and Aston Villa's Rudy Gestede gets unwanted record

Watford were held goalless by Middlesbrough despite a few telling chances from Etienne Capoue and Troy Deeney.

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede made his debut for his new club at Watford on Saturday, but he also become the owner of an unwanted Premier League record.

Gestede, 28, completed a £6 million switch back to the top flight from Championship side Aston Villa last week and was handed his Boro bow as a 65th-minute substitute at Vicarage Road.

The game finished 0-0, meaning Gestede has now played in 32 consecutive Premier League games without tasting victory -- more than any other player in the history of the competition.

Rudy Gestede played 31 Premier League games last season without winning a single one.

The first 31 of those came with Villa during their hapless relegation last season, and he edged past West Brom and Derby defender Darren Moore when he moved on to 32 games at the weekend.

Alan Hutton, also of Villa, is third on the list with 30 winless games, followed by Derby's Kenny Miller (29) and Sunderland's George McCartney (28).

James Milner is also now the joint-holder of a unique record -- he has gone 46 Premier League games without defeat when he has scored a goal (W37, D9, L0) -- to go level with former England, Man City and Villa striker Darius Vassell.

