Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery 'loved' being Everton mascot vs. Man City

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 7/2  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Ibra rescues point for Man Utd

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Macintosh: Koeman's Everton are inspired

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Red Bull boss rules out Prem takeover

English Premier League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Shaka to join Man City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Costa leave Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Spurs' title credentials

ESPN FC TV
Read
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton

Burnley's Joey Barton out to silence critics

Burnley PA Sport
Read

City a 'horrendously-constructed team'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Pogba hold Man United back?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Anfield

Prem clubs criticised in disabled access report

Premier League PA Sport
Read

Spurs stars won't be wooed by China - Kane

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read
If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Money isn't everything in football - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Thibaut Courtois & Diego Costa

Courtois: Chelsea don't need Costa to win

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Mauricio Pochettino

Prem powerless vs. 'crazy money' - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 21

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 21

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top player of Week 21

Premier League Highlights
Read

Davies, Lukaku, Mirallas star vs. Man City

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery 'loved' being Everton mascot vs. Man City

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.
Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.
Ronald Koeman says Everton couldn't have played at a higher level in the second half of their thumping of Man City.
Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester City's flaws following their four-goal defeat at Everton.
Following his worst league defeat, Pep Guardiola says Man City need to work harder with their Spurs clash looming.
Paul Mariner says Man City's crushing 4-0 defeat to Everton most likely sees them out of the title race.

The family of a five-year-old Sunderland fan who is battling cancer thanked Premier League rivals Everton after the club picked him to be their mascot.

Bradley Lowery, who is terminally ill, has won the backing of football fans across the country during his battle with neuroblastoma.

Lowery, who is from Blackhall, County Durham, led out his team against Everton earlier this season, and on that occasion the Merseyside pledged £200,000 to an appeal towards paying for ground-breaking treatment in the U.S.

And Everton invited Bradley to be their mascot for their home game against Manchester City, which they won 4-0, in front of the TV cameras.

He was carried out onto the pitch by striker Romelu Lukaku.

Bradley wore his Sunderland kit underneath an Everton training top and waved to cheering fans.

After the game his family thanked Everton on their Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.

They said: "Wow what an amazing time we have had at Everton. Bradley has loved every second of it.

"All the staff were amazing and the fans were even better. Definitely a day we will never forget. Thank you everyone for making it so special."

His family said Bradley will start treatment on Monday to extend his life. He will undergo treatment in this country.

Earlier this month, his strike in the warm-up during Sunderland's game against Chelsea was picked as Match of the Day's goal of the month.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.