Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery 'loved' being Everton mascot vs. Man City

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman says Everton couldn't have played at a higher level in the second half of their thumping of Man City.

Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester City's flaws following their four-goal defeat at Everton.

Following his worst league defeat, Pep Guardiola says Man City need to work harder with their Spurs clash looming.

Paul Mariner says Man City's crushing 4-0 defeat to Everton most likely sees them out of the title race.

The family of a five-year-old Sunderland fan who is battling cancer thanked Premier League rivals Everton after the club picked him to be their mascot.

Bradley Lowery, who is terminally ill, has won the backing of football fans across the country during his battle with neuroblastoma.

Lowery, who is from Blackhall, County Durham, led out his team against Everton earlier this season, and on that occasion the Merseyside pledged £200,000 to an appeal towards paying for ground-breaking treatment in the U.S.

And Everton invited Bradley to be their mascot for their home game against Manchester City, which they won 4-0, in front of the TV cameras.

He was carried out onto the pitch by striker Romelu Lukaku.

Wow what an amazing time we have had, thankyou @Everton you really are the people's club #CancerHasNoColours pic.twitter.com/Zxyml96a5A - Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) January 15, 2017

Bradley wore his Sunderland kit underneath an Everton training top and waved to cheering fans.

After the game his family thanked Everton on their Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.

They said: "Wow what an amazing time we have had at Everton. Bradley has loved every second of it.

"All the staff were amazing and the fans were even better. Definitely a day we will never forget. Thank you everyone for making it so special."

His family said Bradley will start treatment on Monday to extend his life. He will undergo treatment in this country.

Earlier this month, his strike in the warm-up during Sunderland's game against Chelsea was picked as Match of the Day's goal of the month.