Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Trending: Ibra rescues point for Man Utd

Macintosh: Koeman's Everton are inspired

Lowery 'loved' being Everton mascot

Red Bull boss rules out Prem takeover

Rooney foul a yellow, goal offside - Webb

Extra Time: Shaka to join Man City?

Prem Team of the Weekend

Will Costa leave Chelsea?

Spurs' title credentials

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton

Burnley's Joey Barton out to silence critics

City a 'horrendously-constructed team'

Did Pogba hold Man United back?

Anfield

Prem clubs criticised in disabled access report

Spurs stars won't be wooed by China - Kane

If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Money isn't everything in football - Conte

Thibaut Courtois & Diego Costa

Courtois: Chelsea don't need Costa to win

Mauricio Pochettino

Prem powerless vs. 'crazy money' - Poch

Prem: Top goals of Week 21

Prem: Top saves of Week 21

Prem: Top player of Week 21

 By Stephan Uersfeld
Premier League takeover would be 'enormous stupidity' - Red Bull founder

Dietrich Mateschitz owns 49 percent of Red Bull.

Red Bull will not be taking over a Premier League side, the company's founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, has told Salzburger Nachrichten.

The Austrian energy drink and marketing company has been linked with making a move for a side in England, and earlier this month it played down suggestions West Ham United were of interest.

Regarding a possible takeover in England, Mateschitz, whose business has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, said: "There is nothing to it.

"That's not even idle speculation. It moreover would be an enormous stupidity to think about an addition in England after a successful involvement at Leipzig.

"That would be wrong from a sporting perspective. To mix everything together would at one point also not be in accordance with UEFA regulations."

Earlier in January, Red Bull's global head of football, Oliver Mintzlaff, told kicker the company has done its "homework regarding financial fair play" and will not run into problems with UEFA because of its involvement at Salzburg, who have "a different and completely independent setup."

In recent years, Salzburg have sold several of their players to RB Leipzig, with the latest additions last summer and this winter being Naby Keita, Bernardo, Benno Schmitz and Dayot Upamecano for whom they paid a reported total of €32 million.

Mateschitz founded Red Bull as a soft drink company in 1984, and soon also became involved in sports marketing.

The Austrian company, of which Mateschitz owns 49 percent through the Red Bull Distribution & Marketing GmbH, does not only sell drinks but is also the owner of several racing, ice hockey and football teams, a sponsor in several other sports and through the Red Bull Media House GmbH also the owner of an Austria-based TV station, Servus TV.

In football, the company owns two clubs in Austria, FC Salzburg and FC Liefering, one in the United States, New York Red Bulls, one in Brazil and one in Germany, RB Leipzig, whom they added in 2009.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

