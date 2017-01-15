Germany's Player of the Year Mesut Ozil says he is happy in London

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil's future isn't dependent on whether he extends his stay as Arsenal manager.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has told the German FA (DFB) website he feels "very comfortable in London" after being named Germany's Player of the Year for the fifth time.

Former Werder Bremen and Real Madrid star Ozil, 28, took 54.5 percent of the 316,850 votes to finish comfortably ahead of Toni Kroos, who received 33.9 percent.

Ozil, who has 18 months remaining on his Arsenal contract and has yet to agree new terms, said he felt he had found his feet in the Premier League after arriving from Madrid in 2013.

"Obviously I was very happy to have received this award," he said. "I've simply arrived in the Premier League since last season. I've remained injury-free for the most part and I feel very comfortable in London now as well."

He added: "It is not the award itself that is important to me -- if I may say that -- but that so many fans on the internet give me your vote makes me a bit proud. And for that I can only thank all fans."

Asked about his continued good form, he said: "I have a changed few things in the last year, for example, my diet and training. This helps me to regenerate faster after games and reduces the vulnerability. And of course you cannot lose your desire to kick. But that is not for me."

He said his favourite performance for Germany's national team in 2016 was the penalty shootout success over Italy in the European Championship quarterfinals, when he scored the opening goal.

Germany lost the semifinal to hosts France, though, and he added: "We didn't reach our target, which was to win the European Championships. We wanted to win our semifinal against France, but didn't accomplish it.

"On the other hand, we were able to phase in a transition with many young players, which is important in regard to the World Cup where we will try to defend our title. As one of the more experienced players in the team, I try to pass on advice to the younger players. Even if I'm not the most vocal player on the pitch, my voice is heard in the team. And I try to help our younger players every day."

