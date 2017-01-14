Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Morgan Schneiderlin on the bench for Everton vs. Manchester City

The FC crew examine the issues dogging both Everton and Man City ahead of their match on Sunday.

Morgan Schneiderlin starts on the bench for Everton's game against Manchester City after signing for the Toffees from Manchester United earlier this week.

Schneiderlin will have to wait for his debut following his transfer, which saw Everton pay United an initial £20 million fee rising to £24m.

Ademola Lookman, who signed earlier this month for Everton from Charlton, is also named on the bench by Ronald Koeman.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, fails to make the City squad despite being passed fit by Pep Guardiola this week, but there is a place on the bench for Leroy Sane following his recovery from injury.

John Stones starts for City as he makes his first return to Goodison Park after leaving Everton for Guardiola's side in the summer.

Pablo Zabaleta lines up in midfield for the visitors, with Fernandinho still out with a suspension and Fernando struggling with injury.

Gabriel Jesus is not eligible to play for City as his registration has not been completed in time. Jesus arrived at the club this month from Sao Paulo, having spent the first half of the season on loan in Brazil after signing last summer.

Everton XI: Robles, Coleman, Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Holgate, Barry, Davies, Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku

Everton substitutes: Stekelenburg, Schneiderlin, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Valencia, Lookman

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Zabaleta, De Bruyne, Sterling, Silva, Aguero

Manchester City substitutes: Caballero, Kolarov, Delph, Sane, Navas, A Garcia, Iheanacho

