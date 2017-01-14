Jurgen Klopp surprised to get Wayne Rooney's FIFA Coach of the Year vote

Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Espanyol
11:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 13/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Klopp surprised to get Rooney's FIFA vote

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read
Jurgen Klopp has high hopes for Mkhitaryan and got the most from him late last season.

Klopp kept Mkhitaryan from joining LFC

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Coutinho feared 'season was finished'

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
Abel Hernandez

Hernandez fires Hull past the Cherries

Hull City Player Ratings Philip Buckingham
Read
Bournemouth slumped to a 3-1 defeat to last-placed Hull City.

Hull exposes the Cherries' weak defence

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Conte: We showed great spirit

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri 'very happy' with performance

English Premier League
Read

Clement laments 'wasteful' offense

English Premier League
Read
Tributes were paid to Graham Taylor during Saturday's game.

Taylor tribute affected Watford - Mazzarri

Watford PA Sport
Read

Pochettino: Vertonghen injury 'looks very bad'

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: We were relentless until the end

English Premier League
Read
Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Pogba: 'Connection' with Zlatan paying off

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Andy Carroll scores with a bicycle kick in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Carroll steals the show as Hammers roll

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read
Peter Crouch

Hughes wants to set new Stoke benchmark

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Bilic joyous on 'almost perfect result'

English Premier League
Read
Josh Sims

Saints attack wasteful in loss at Burnley

Southampton Player Ratings Alex Crook
Read

Allardyce: We don't know how to not lose

English Premier League
Read

Silva thrilled with first Prem League win

English Premier League
Read
Joey Barton scored the only goal of the day for Burnley.

Barton can still cut it in the Premier League

Burnley Player Ratings Jamie Smith
Read

Hughes: I got the response I wanted

English Premier League
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jurgen Klopp surprised to get Wayne Rooney's FIFA Coach of the Year vote

The FC crew debate their predictions for Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.
Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he was surprised to learn Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney voted for him in the FIFA Coach of the Year awards.

The England captain, a boyhood Everton fan, was impressed by Klopp's work at Liverpool in 2016, and also voted for Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri and Wales manager Chris Coleman.

Ranieri ultimately won the honour for guiding the Foxes to their Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 campaign, beating Portugal's Fernando Santos and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. 

Klopp publicly defended Rooney after he was photographed allegedly drinking late into the night while on international duty in November. 

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

When told of Rooney's support, Klopp replied: "He did? Ha ha! Thank you, but it was not enough [to win]!

"I'm pretty sure it is to do with my reaction to him after the little incident. I'm pretty sure Wayne Rooney doesn't think a lot about me. Why should he? He is a Manchester United player.

"Perhaps it is still to do a little bit with my time at Dortmund, so I always try to be nice -- but I have no idea why he did it! "

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to take on Jose Mourinho's United side in a huge Premier League showdown.

Klopp has faced teams managed by Mourinho six times throughout his managerial career -- winning three times, drawing twice and only losing on one occasion.

Mourinho appeared to set up his United team to frustrate the free-scoring Liverpool when they met at Anfield in October, but Klopp said at a news conference on Friday that United are a "different side" since that goalless draw.

Even so, the Reds boss says he will not be taken by surprise should Mourinho adopt a similar approach.

"My coaches and I have played against Jose a few times," Klopp added. "He is competitive, but so are we, that will not be the difference.

"How can you say 100 percent what they will do? I am not part of their meeting so you cannot say, perhaps they will have a different plan.

"Jose is a very competitive so if he thinks very deep against Liverpool makes sense, then I would not be too surprised."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.