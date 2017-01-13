Premier League intensity may have surprised Pep Guardiola - Koeman

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
1
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Pochettino: Vertonghen injury looks bad

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan: United must win their battles

Manchester United PA Sport
Kane's treble, Spurs in title contention

The Match Miguel Delaney
Kane 10/10 for Spurs hat trick

Tottenham Player Ratings Dan Kilpatrick
Prem may have surprised Pep - Koeman

English Premier League PA Sport
Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Klopp plays down hype for United game

English Premier League PA Sport
Jones: United pressure not like other clubs

Manchester United ESPN staff
Everton hope for spark from new signings

Everton Luke O'Farrrell
Fellaini will be grateful for Mourinho support

Manchester United Gregor Robertson
There were few highlights from Manchester City in Wednesday's Capital One Cup semifinal loss to Everton.

Man City fans nervous over Everton trip

Manchester City David Mooney
Most memorable Man Utd-Liverpool clashes

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Is inconsistency a concern for Man City?

ESPN FC TV
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Mou talk boosted my confidence - Pogba

Manchester United PA Sport
Extra Time: Is Big Sam going down?

ESPN FC TV
Manuel Lanzini's goal held up in West Ham's win.

Lanzini can fill in for missing Payet - Bilic

West Ham PA Sport
Mariner: Liverpool have missed Henderson

ESPN FC TV
Premier League intensity may have surprised Pep Guardiola - Koeman

The FC crew examine the issues dogging both Everton and Man City ahead of their match on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola has revealed captain Vincent Kompany could return to face Everton this weekend.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman feels his old friend Pep Guardiola may well have underestimated the physical intensity of the Premier League.

Guardiola arrived at Manchester City as manager last summer having won La Liga in three seasons out of four in charge at Barcelona and then the Bundesliga in three out of three as Bayern Munich boss.

City made a superb start under the Spaniard, leading the Premier League with maximum points after six games, but the record since then has been seven wins from 14 matches. Ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures -- which sees them face Everton away on Sunday -- City were fourth in the table.

In mid-October, after City's winning run in the league had ended with a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham and a 1-1 draw with Everton -- Guardiola rejected the suggestion the Premier League was more intense than La Liga or the Bundesliga.

EvertonEverton
Manchester CityManchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Asked if he thought his former Barca teammate Guardiola had found English football tougher than anticipated, though, Koeman said: "Maybe, yes, but I think to see what happens in the Premier League, you need to be part of that. Then you realise how difficult it is."

Koeman, who had two years at Southampton before switching to Everton last June, added: "Maybe the way he likes to play, against the physical intensity of the Premier League, is more difficult."

Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman played together at Barcelona.

City head into this contest having thrashed West Ham 5-0 in FA Cup third round last time out. Everton, in contrast, were dumped out of the competition as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester.

Former Ajax and Valencia boss Koeman -- who said after October's draw that City were the best team he had ever faced as a manager -- is glad for the chance to bounce back in such a high-profile game.

"We know we had a really big disappointment last week," the Dutchman said. "Now we have an opportunity after that defeat.

"We know we need to be very good. They had a great performance last week against West Ham. But if we go face-to-face on Sunday, and we play with that aggression and pressing, then we can make it very difficult."

Everton were eliminated at home in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season, but Koeman has pointed out that in the league his team -- seventh at the start of the weekend -- have been beaten only once so far at Goodison Park, last month's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool sealed by Sadio Mane's added-time goal.

"So far, we have lost one game in the derby after something like 95 minutes -- everybody knows it is difficult to beat Everton at home," he said.

Koeman has confirmed new signing Morgan Schneiderlin, who joined from Manchester United on Thursday, will be part of the Toffees' matchday squad on Sunday, and says there is a chance another recent arrival, Ademola Lookman, could also be involved for the first time after he was cup-tied for the Leicester game.

Maarten Stekelenburg and James McCarthy have been back in training after a dead leg and hamstring injury respectively and Koeman will make a late decision on whether they are fit enough to start, while Aaron Lennon is available again after a knock.

