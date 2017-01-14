Liverpool rivalry bigger than Man City for Man United - Paul Pogba

The FC crew debate their predictions for Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that facing Liverpool is a bigger game for his club than coming up against Manchester City.

United face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, knowing that they can cut the gap behind the Merseyside club to two points by winning.

Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the Premier League table while Jose Mourinho's United are down in sixth but catching up after a six-game winning run in the league.

"The history of Liverpool vs. Manchester United -- it's a big derby," Pogba told BBC Sport. "More than Man City, I think, because of the way you feel that the atmosphere is more.

"I want to win. I want three points. It's good to win three points against Stoke City, any team in the league, but it's even better, you have more taste, when you win three points against Liverpool because it's the derby, you know."

The Frenchman, 23, was played as a No. 10 against Liverpool at Anfield when the sides drew 0-0 but he has found impressive form recently after being regularly used wide left in a midfield three.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.