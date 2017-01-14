Man United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic named Player of the Month

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for December.

Ibrahimovic, 35, scored five goals in six Premier League appearances last month, and also provided three assists as he helped Manchester United towards an unbeaten run of 15 games and nine consecutive wins in all competitions.

He netted in a 1-1 draw at Everton and in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace before bagging both goals in a 2-0 victory over West Brom. His final goal of December was scored in a 3-1 home win over Sunderland.

No player scored more than Ibrahimovic in the month, whose tally for the season now stands at 13 after he also netted against West Ham on Jan. 2.

More to follow...