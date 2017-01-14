Man United's Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan win monthly awards

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for December, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan winning Goal of the Month.

Ibrahimovic, 35, scored five goals in six Premier League appearances last month, and also provided three assists as he helped Manchester United towards an unbeaten run of 15 games and nine consecutive wins in all competitions.

He netted in a 1-1 draw at Everton and in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace before bagging both goals in a 2-0 victory over West Brom. His final goal of December was scored in a 3-1 home win over Sunderland.

No player scored more than Ibrahimovic in the month, whose tally for the season now stands at 13 after he also netted against West Ham on Jan. 2.

More Goal of the Month joy for @HenrikhMkh - his stunning effort v Sunderland has been named the best in the @PremierLeague during December! pic.twitter.com/Ytuo2md44y - Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

One of Ibrahimovic's assists was for Mkhitaryan's "scorpion kick" goal against Sunderland on Boxing Day, which has been selected as the best goal throughout December.

Ibrahimovic cross a ball in from the right and Mkhitaryan flicked at the ball from behind him from his heel, giving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford no chance. Replays showed the Armenia international should have been flagged offside, but the goal stood.

