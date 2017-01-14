Previous
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Tweet
   

Man United vs. Liverpool to feature 'Spidercam' coverage for first time

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool will see the first use of a "Spidercam" after local authorities approved plans.

The camera will suspended on four cables attached to each corner of Old Trafford and it is able to capture action across 360 degrees.

The technology, which first came into usage in the United States in 1984, is used for World Cup, European Championship and Champions League matches.

Sky Sports, who will be broadcasting the match in the UK, are confident that camera will not interfere with play as it will retreat to stadium height whenever the goalkeeper has the ball.

Gary Hughes, head of football at Sky Sports, told the Daily Mail: "A game as big as Manchester United against Liverpool feels like the right time to use it for the first time in a Premier League fixture.

Spidercam will be suspended above the Old Trafford pitch.

"It is one of the biggest games in world football and the intention is to get the viewer closer to the game, which is what this technology enables.

"It will mostly come into its own at set pieces, like free kicks, corners or penalties, when it can go directly above the action and give you the fullest view looking down directly on what is happening. I think it will become a big tool in analysis."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

