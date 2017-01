Premier League weekend team news: Injuries and suspensions

Mark Donaldson takes a look at a few key pickups if you are to play your wildcard in this week's Premier League action.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion 12:30 PM UTC

- TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns. Erik Lamela (hip) is still missing and is continuing his rehabilitation abroad and remains absent for the foreseeable future. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to welcome back a number of first-team regulars who sat out the FA Cup third-round victory over Aston Villa.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Lopez, Rose, Davies, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dier, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Trippier, Walker, Wanyama, Winks, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Sissoko, Onomah, Nkoudou, Son, Kane, Janssen.

- WEST BROM

Jonny Evans remains out as he continues to battle a calf problem. The defender missed Albion's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Derby after coming off in their 3-1 Premier League win over Hull earlier this month. The Baggies are also still waiting on confirmation from Cameroon over whether Allan Nyom can play after he was left out of their African Nations Cup squad while Chris Brunt and Jonathan Leko will be assessed. Stoke target Saido Berahino will not be included as he is not yet fit.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt, Wilson, Galloway, McClean, Fletcher, Yacob, Chadli, Field, Morrison, Phillips, Rondon, Leko, Robson-Kanu.

- BURNLEY

Scott Arfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are unlikely to feature. The wide men suffered hamstring injuries in the FA Cup draw with Sunderland last weekend so George Boyd is set to be recalled and boss Sean Dyche could consider utilising Jeff Hendrick or Michael Kightly on the other flank. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton and defender Ben Mee are likely to return but Joey Barton, who played 90 minutes in his second debut last weekend, may have to revert to the bench.

Provisional squad: Heaton, Robinson, Pope, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Darikwa, Ward, Arfield, Barton, Boyd, Hendrick, Vokes, Gray, Barnes, Bamford, O'Neill, Kightly, Defour, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson.

- SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton will check on the fitness of midfielder Steven Davis. Davis went off during the closing stages of the midweek EFL Cup victory over Liverpool at St Mary's, so will be assessed, but captain Jose Fonte will continue to be left out of the squad after handing in a transfer request, while midfielder Sofiane Boufal has returned from African Nations Cup duty because of a knee injury. Forward Charlie Austin (shoulder), defender Matt Targett (hamstring), goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (hamstring) and full-back Jeremy Pied (knee) all continue their recovery.

Provisional squad: Forster, Bertrand, van Dijk, Yoshida, Soares, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Clasie, Rodriguez, Tadic, Redmond, Lewis, Stephens, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Sims, Long, Davis.

Hull City Hull City AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth 3:00 PM UTC

- HULL

Hull are hoping new signings Oumar Niasse and Evandro will be available, head coach Marco Silva's first league game in charge. Striker Niasse has joined on loan from Everton until the end of the season, while Brazilian midfielder Evandro has completed a permanent deal from Porto. The Tigers hope to receive clearance in time for them to be included. Midfielder Markus Henriksen has been ruled out for up to three months with a shoulder injury sustained in the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Manchester United, but Curtis Davies (hamstring) and Michael Dawson (shoulder), plus Jake Livermore (illness) could all return.

Provisional squad: Marshall, Jakupovic, Meyler, Maguire, Dawson, Davies, Huddlestone, Robertson, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Tymon, Snodgrass, Evandro, Maloney, Hernandez, Diomande, Niasse.

- BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth will have forward Benik Afobe available again. Afobe pulled out of DR Congo's African Nations Cup squad and has now been given international clearance to resume playing for his club, while winger Ryan Fraser is fit again following a calf injury, and defender Marc Wilson should be available after suffering from cramp after the FA Cup defeat at Millwall. Club captain Simon Francis continues to serve a suspension, while on-loan defender Nathan Ake has returned to parent club Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Max Gradel is away on international duty.

Provisional squad: Boruc, S Cook, Wilson, Mings, Daniels, Arter, Fraser, Wilshere, King, Stanislas, Afobe, Federici, L Cook, Mousset, Ibe, Surman, A Smith, Gosling.

Sunderland Sunderland Stoke City Stoke City 3:00 PM UTC

- SUNDERLAND

Billy Jones could return. The full-back, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, is back in training and could make the squad, although striker Victor Anichebe, who has a similar injury, is still out, as is Steven Pienaar (calf). Keeper Jordan Pickford could be back sooner than expected, although still faces up to four weeks on the sidelines with a knee ligament problem, while Jan Kirchhoff, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (all knee), Lee Cattermole (hip) and Lynden Gooch (ankle) remain on the casualty list.

Provisional squad: Mannone, Mika, Jones, Manquillo, Van Aanholt, Love, O'Shea, Djilobodji, Ledger, Denayer, Rodwell, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Honeyman, E. Robson, Embleton, Defoe, Asoro, Maja.

- STOKE

Stoke striker Jonathan Walters is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Walters has been nursing a knee injury recently and the problem requires minor surgery. Bojan will also miss out on Saturday with a hip issue while Ramadan Sobhi, Wilfried Bony and Mame Biram Diouf remain away on African Nations Cup duty. Those absences mean teenager Julien Ngoy will be involved again while Marc Muniesa and Phil Bardsley are in contention after a week's training.

Provisional squad: Grant, Given, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Johnson, Pieters, Bardsley, Muniesa, Whelan, Imbula, Adam, Allen, Afellay, Shaqiri, Arnautovic, Crouch, Ngoy.

Swansea City Swansea City Arsenal Arsenal 3:00 PM UTC

- SWANSEA

Luciano Narsingh's Swansea debut must wait as the £4 million winger from PSV Eindhoven sits out with a calf problem. Neil Taylor is also missing after fracturing his cheekbone in training in midweek and the Wales defender is set for a three-week spell on the sidelines. Stephen Kingsley or Angel Rangel will deputise for Taylor, while Lukasz Fabianski, Alfie Mawson, Wayne Routledge and Fernando Llorente should return after being rested for the FA Cup defeat at Hull last weekend.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Kingsley, Britton, Fulton, Ki, Cork, Fer, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Llorente, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Van der Hoorn, Barrow, Dyer, Borja, McBurnie.

- ARSENAL

Arsenal will welcome Mesut Ozil back into their squad. The club-record signing has missed the last three games with illness but is now ready to return, while Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez are expected to be recalled after being rested for the FA Cup win over Preston. Theo Walcott (calf), Santi Cazorla (Achilles), Mohamed Elneny (international duty), Per Mertesacker and Kieran Gibbs (both knee) are all definitely missing.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Holding, Gabriel, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Sanchez, Akpom, Perez, Giroud.

- WATFORD

Tom Cleverley is poised to make his second debut for Watford after joining the club on loan from Everton until the end of season. The former Manchester United midfielder, who has featured just twice for Everton since November 5, spent the 2009-10 campaign on loan at the Hornets. Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and defender Jose Holebas will be available for the visit of Middlesbrough after returning from illness, while injured trio Valon Behrami, Juan Camilo Zuniga and Stefano Okaka are also likely to feature.

Provisional squad: Gomes, Pantilimon, Zuniga, Cathcart, Prodl, Britos, Holebas, Watson, Dja Djedje, Kabasele, Kaboul, Mason, Behrami, Capoue, Cleverley, Guedioura, Amrabat, Okaka, Doucoure, Kenedy, Ighalo, Sinclair, Deeney.

- MIDDLESBROUGH

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala will miss out after losing his appeal against the red card he received last weekend. The Spaniard will sit out the next three games following his dismissal during Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup third round victory over Sheffield Wednesday. He will be joined on the sidelines by defender Antonio Barragan (hamstring) and midfielder Gaston Ramirez (knee), although keeper Victor Valdes (knee) is available once again while winger Viktor Fischer is back in training after his own knee problem.

Provisional squad: Valdes, Guzan, Chambers, Friend, Fabio, Nsue, Gibson, Espinosa, Fry, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Leadbitter, Downing, Stuani, Traore, Fischer, Negredo, Gestede, Rhodes.

West Ham United West Ham United Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 3:00 PM UTC

- WEST HAM

West Ham will be without Dimitri Payet after the France star refused to play as he wants to leave the club. Top scorer Michail Antonio did not train on Thursday due to flu so he will be assessed. Defenders James Collins (thigh) and Sam Byram (hamstring) return to the squad after spells out but Diafra Sakho (back), Alvaro Arbeloa (calf), Arthur Masuaku and Gokhan Tore (both knee) are still injured while Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate are at the African Nations Cup.

Provisional squad: Randolph, Adrian, Ogbonna, Reid Collins, Oxford, Byram, Antonio, Cresswell, Pike, Noble, Obiang, Quina, Fernandes, Lanzini, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Carroll, Calleri, Fletcher.

- CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace have had a fitness boost with Christian Benteke and Wayne Hennessey both set to be available. Striker Benteke has recovered from a shoulder complaint which ruled him out of last weekend's FA Cup draw with Bolton while goalkeeper Hennessey, who also missed the Wanderers game with a knock, is facing a late fitness but is expected to return. Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako are away on African Nations Cup duty and Connor Wickham, Steve Mandanda, Jonathan Benteke (all knee) and Pape Souare (broken leg) remain sidelined.

Provisional squad: Hennessey, Speroni, Perntreou, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Delaney, Flamini, Ledley, Townsend, Kaikai, Cabaye, Campbell, Remy, Mutch, Lee, Husin, Phillips, Fryers, C Benteke.

Leicester City Leicester City Chelsea Chelsea 5:30 PM UTC

- LEICESTER

Leicester are without Leonardo Ulloa after the striker suffered a thigh injury. Ulloa was deputising for Islam Slimani, who is on African Nations Cup duty with Algeria, but is now out. Riyad Mahrez is also out in Gabon with compatriot Slimani and Daniel Amartey is with Ghana. Jamie Vardy is available after the birth of his son having also missed the FA Cup win at Everton because of illness and Andy King is fit after being struck down by the same problem.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Zieler, Hamer, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Wasilewski, Hernandez, Fuchs, Chilwell, King, Drinkwater, Ndidi, James, Mendy, Albrighton, Kapustka, Gray, Musa, Okazaki, Vardy.

- CHELSEA

John Terry is suspended and Antonio Conte has some undisclosed injury doubts. Terry was unsuccessful in an appeal over his dismissal against Peterborough and his place on the substitutes' bench could go to Nathan Ake, who has been recalled from Bournemouth. Conte made nine changes for the FA Cup win over Posh and is likely to revert to his first-choice line up, fitness depending.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Begovic, Ivanovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Pedro, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Ake.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Everton Everton Manchester City Manchester City 1:30 PM UTC

- EVERTON

Morgan Schneiderlin is set to make his Everton debut. Boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed midfielder Schneiderlin, who joined from Manchester United on Thursday, will be part of the matchday squad and says there is a chance another recent arrival, winger Ademola Lookman, could also be involved for the first time after he was cup-tied for last weekend's FA Cup loss to Leicester. Maarten Stekelenburg and James McCarthy have been back in training after a dead leg and hamstring injury respectively and Koeman will make a late decision on whether they are fit enough to start, while Aaron Lennon is available again after a knock. Idrissa Gueye is at the African Nations Cup and Tom Cleverley has joined Watford on loan.

Provisional squad: Stekelenburg, Robles, Williams, Funes Mori, Jagielka, Holgate, Coleman, Baines, Oviedo, Schneiderlin, Barry, McCarthy, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Valencia, Lukaku, Kone, Lennon, Deulofeu, Lookman.

- MAN CITY

Captain Vincent Kompany is back in contention after two months out with a knee injury. New signing Gabriel Jesus is not yet registered to play but winger Leroy Sane could also return after a muscle injury. Midfielder Fernando is hoping to shake off a knock while Kevin De Bruyne is fit after overcoming flu. Fernandinho is suspended and fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) is a long-term casualty.

Provisional squad: Bravo, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Kompany, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernando, Toure, Delph, De Bruyne, Navas, Sterling, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Nolito, Aguero, Iheanacho.

Manchester United Manchester United Liverpool Liverpool 4:00 PM UTC

- MAN UNITED

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hopes to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo available. Top scorer Ibrahimovic missed the EFL Cup semi-final first leg with Hull due to illness and will be assessed before the Old Trafford showdown, as will defender Rojo after a muscle strain. Fellow defender Eric Bailly is away on Ivory Coast duty at the African Nations Cup, while Luke Shaw is pushing for a recall after returning to training this week.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Valencia, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Shaw, Blind, Young, Fellaini, Carrick, Herrera, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Rooney.

- LIVERPOOL

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip are back in training. Henderson has missed the last three matches with a heel problem while Matip has been sidelined for a month with an ankle injury. Playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be in line to start after making a 30-minute comeback appearance against Southampton in midweek after ankle ligament damage, while Simon Mignolet will return in goal.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Firmino, Lallana, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Gomez, Moreno, Lucas, Stewart, Origi, Sturridge, Woodburn.

