Rio Ferdinand: Expectations are rising around Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Arsenal trio sign new contracts

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ibra: I conquered England in three months

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba could take Utd's free kicks - Neville

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Ogden: Who has more to lose on Sunday?

Man United vs. Liverpool Mark Ogden
Read

Cech: Czech Rep. retirement 'very positive'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham

English Premier League
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ferdinand: Hopes rising around Liverpool

English Premier League Arindam Rej
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man Utd confirm Fellaini contract extension

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Cash raised for Sanchez dog banner

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin sign new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Allardyce says Benteke is not for sale

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Watford agree Cleverley loan deal - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Lallana, Pogba took different paths to top

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

Liverpool's Hart ends Port Vale loan spell

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Bremen not seeking Mertesacker loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Rio Ferdinand: Expectations are rising around Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Man United and Liverpool played to a goalless draw early in the season, but can we expect more this time around?
If Man United do sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this month, Paul Mariner thinks his role initially will be as a squad player.
Paul Mariner believes Jose Mourinho is heading in the right direction with Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho did not shy away from criticising both players and fans, urging them to be better for the Liverpool clash.
Paul Mariner breaks down the latest rumours, including a potential move of Patrice Evra back to Man United.

Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool's success this season means they are having to handle high expectations, something that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are used to already.

United host Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to cut the gap behind Jurgen Klopp's second-placed side from five points down to just two points.

Former United defender Ferdinand believes Liverpool's weakness is their defence -- although the Merseyside club have the attacking power to outscore sides.

"With the team that Klopp is building, the expectations are rising around Liverpool," he told the club's official website. "Expectations are nothing new for Jose Mourinho or United."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Discussing the way Klopp sets his team up, Ferdinand added: "They're great to watch. They play with verve; they have a direct, aggressive, quick, attacking mentality and attack in numbers. No matter which club you support, Liverpool under Klopp are a very good team to watch and that makes them dangerous.

"They're going to win games 3-2 or 4-3 and while I think, defensively, they have an Achilles heel, if they're going to outscore teams then they're going to be a big threat."

United go into the game on the back of a nine-match winning run in all competitions -- including six in the Premier League.

It means that Mourinho has finally banished the inconsistency seen earlier in the season, with with the upturn in form coming after Michael Carrick forced his way back into the first team.

Ferdinand said: "I think Jose has had one of the hardest jobs out of the top teams in terms of personnel, changing the mentality at the football club, going against the philosophy that had been drilled in over the last couple of years, reshuffling things, and it was a huge job for him. It still is.

"What he needed to do was find a formation and find the personnel to fit it. He's come across it, and the real crux of that was within the football club when he got there, and that's Michael Carrick. I said it under Louis van Gaal and David Moyes: Michael is so crucial to the football team."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.