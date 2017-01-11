Manchester City charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 11/4  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Trending: Man United step closer to Wembley

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Mariner: Fans have warmed to Mourinho

English Premier League
Read
Etihad Stadium entrance external

FA charges Man City over anti-doping rules

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Clement appoints Makelele at Swansea

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Sam Allardyce makes his mark

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Read

Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Belotti suitors must meet clause - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?

English Premier League
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Mourinho: We all need to improve

English Premier League
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Mauricio Pochettino

Poch 'the best I've worked with' - Rodriguez

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Vincent Kompany

Kompany, Sane, Fernando in City training

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

West Ham and Hull keen on Martina - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester City charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Etihad Stadium entrance external
The Etihad club are in hot water over FA rules with respect to their players' whereabouts.

Manchester City have been charged in relation to the Football Association's rules on anti-doping, a statement from the FA has revealed.

The statement read: "Manchester City have been charged in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping. It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).

"City have until 19 January 2017 to respond to the charge."

Rule 14 states: "a) All Clubs must furnish The FA upon request with any whereabouts information The FA requires from time to time in respect of any Players who are not IRTP Players or NRTP Players. That information shall include as a minimum: (i) training dates; (ii) start and finish times of training; (iii) the address at which such training will take place; and (iv) the home address for a Player and any other address at which a Player regularly resides overnight.

"(b) The FA (whether through the Anti-Doping Unit or otherwise) may issue directions from time to time about: (i) the type of whereabouts information to be submitted by Clubs; and/or (ii) the manner and time frame in which such whereabouts information must be submitted.


"(c) It shall be a breach of this Regulation 14 for a Club to fail to provide regular details of the times, dates and venues of the Club's training sessions in the manner directed by The FA. 258 ANTI-DOPING 2016-2017

"(d) It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the Club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the Club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.