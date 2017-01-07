Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
By PA Sport
Arsenal deny making offer for Torino's Andrea Belotti - report

Andrea Belotti of Torino
Andrea Belotti has scored 13 goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season.

Torino's claim that Arsenal made a bid of £55 million for striker Andrea Belotti has been disputed in north London.

The Serie A club's director of sport Gianluca Petrachi said on Sunday that a bid had been received, but sources tell Press Association Sport that Arsenal deny making such an offer.

Petrachi told Sky Sport Italia that Torino had rejected a €65m (£55.7m) bid from the Gunners for the Italy international.

Such a fee, if the offer had been accepted, would have seen him become Arsenal's record signing. The 23-year-old has impressed this season with 13 goals in 16 Serie A appearances.

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Petrachi was asked about a bid from Arsenal, and told Sky Sport Italia: "Yes, we received that offer but it does not match Belotti's value.

"And for the time being he's not going anywhere: we want to enjoy having him around, then we'll see.''

The former Palermo player signed a contract extension last month that included a €100m release clause, applying only to foreign bidders.

Following Torino's goalless draw at Sassuolo on Sunday, Torino president Urbano Cairo stressed the importance of respecting the clause he worked hard to insert into Belotti's contract in December.

"We put a very high price on that clause to deter other clubs, and I want to keep Belotti close by,'' he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I've proved throughout my life that I'm more of a buyer than a seller, in fact I've never sold anything.''

