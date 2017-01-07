Alisher Usmanov's company agrees Everton training-ground naming deal

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Muller: Give Pep time to adjust

English Premier League
Read

Mikel to leave Chelsea for Tianjin TEDA

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Usmanov's company to sponsor Everton

English Premier League PA Sport and ESPN staff
Read
Ramsey action vs Bournemouth 170103

Ramsey has chance to secure Arsenal place

Arsenal James McNicholas
Read
Mo Farah Arsenal training

Sir Mo Farah lives his Arsenal dream

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Conte has changed club culture - Chelsea rep

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

West Ham hint at £20m offer for Dembele

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Claudio Bravo

Bravo being unfairly criticised - Guardiola

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Bramall 'gobsmacked' by Arsenal deal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem risks dip in quality with changes

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester's Mahrez wins CAF player of year

Blog - Football Africa ESPN staff
Read
Arsenal

Wenger: Sanchez not alone in desire to win

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in the North London derby.

Maturity key to Spurs' title hopes - Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Gabriel Jesus Brazil call

Pep: Gabriel Jesus must play near Aguero

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Pep wants fans to believe in Man City

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sources: Prem eyeing more video for refs

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Guardiola clarifies retirement comments

English Premier League
Read

Mitten: Mourinho's mood is relaxed

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
By PA Sport and ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Alisher Usmanov's company agrees Everton training-ground naming deal

USM Holdings founder Alisher Usmanov holds a 30.04 percent stake in Arsenal.

Everton's training ground is to be renamed USM Finch Farm as the Premier League club enters a five-year partnership with a Russian holding company founded by Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov.

The deal starts this month and will also see USM Holdings benefit from a set of global marketing rights including presence on media interview backdrops and LED advertising at Goodison Park on matchdays.

Everton major shareholder Farhad Moshiri acts as chairman of the board of directors for USM Holdings, which was, according to its website, "established in 2012 to streamline and consolidate the various projects of Alisher Usmanov and his partners."

It was reported last year that Usmanov was ready to sell his stake in Arsenal and join Moshiri at Everton, but a spokesperson said in August that he remained fully committed to the North London club

Discussing the naming-rights deal, USM Holdings board member Ivan Streshinsky said in a statement: "The naming of Finch Farm, and the extensive package of marketing rights, provides USM and the businesses within our group with unique year-round global media exposure.

"We've done considerable research into what this partnership can deliver for us and we're very excited about the difference this will make as we continue to build our brands."

Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said: "We've invested heavily into our training facilities over recent years and this deal means we can continue to provide top-class facilities, which we know plays an important role in attracting the best playing talent, from academy right through to the first team."

Everton moved to Finch Farm in October 2007, having spent the preceding 41 years training at Bellefield, where the Brazil squad spent time practising during the 1966 World Cup.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.