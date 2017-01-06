Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
0
0
LIVE 4'
Leg 1
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Sources: Prem eyeing more video for refs

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Guardiola clarifies retirement comments

English Premier League
Mitten: Mourinho's mood is relaxed

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi: Move to Leicester feels 'like a dream'

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Francis gets 3-game ban as appeal denied

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Darke: Guardiola's bad attitude is bad for City

English Premier League Ian Darke
Clement: I'm up for the challenge

English Premier League
Trending: Alli stars as Spurs beat Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Pep confirms Gabriel has begun training

English Premier League
Dyche must target first Burnley away win

Burnley Jamie Smith
Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?

English Premier League
Hislop: Sanchez frustrated but will stay

English Premier League
Is Premier League the toughest?

English Premier League
Dele Alli flourishing as Spurs' second striker

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Can Pep Guardiola and Manchester City finalize an identity and solidify their spot in the Champions League?

Biggest Prem Questions: Who's No. 2?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Swansea City unveil Paul Clement as their new manager at The Liberty Stadium.

Clement: Transfers 'need to be done quickly'

Transfers ESPN staff
Fonte hands in Saints transfer request

Transfers ESPN staff
An aerial view of what the new Stamford Bridge would look like.

Chelsea set for new Stamford Bridge verdict

Chelsea PA Sport
Delaney: Predicting the rest of the season

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Five things to know on new Hull boss Silva

Hull City Tom Kundert
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Premier League exploring increased video technology for refs - sources

Mark Donaldson and Stewart Robson give their assessment of how Video Assistant Refereeing can be properly utilised.
GIanni Infantino defended the Video Assistant Referee technology ahead of the Club World Cup Final.
Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

The Premier League are exploring the possibility of additional video support for match officials, with former referees involved in weekly trials aimed at fine-tuning a system that could be introduced in time for the 2018-19 season should it be approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Premier League referees have come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks in the wake of a series of high-profile incidents that have led to dismissals being overturned, goals being awarded despite the scorers being in clear offside positions and players escaping red cards for dangerous challenges -- Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was twice allowed to stay on the pitch last month following reckless tackles against Everton and Crystal Palace.

With the game now being played at a frenetic pace and many incidents replayed from a variety of angles, leading match officials are now under greater pressure than ever to make the correct decisions, despite only getting one view of incident.

But sources at the Premier League have confirmed to ESPN FC that efforts are now being made to assess the feasibility of further video technology, following the successful introduction of the Goal Decision System (GDS), in order to ensure that match officials are given greater support.

Former referees, including Dermot Gallagher, now watch games at the Premier League's Match Centre in Uxbridge in what has been described by Premier League sources as a "dummy run" reflecting live conditions.

Premier League referees are being forced to make crucial decisions without the help of video assistance.

If an incident is called incorrectly, or if there is confusion as to the correct decision, the former referees are able to inform the Premier League whether or not video technology could help the situation and how long it would take for a remote official to relay his information to the referee.

There is no contact between former officials at the Match Centre and referees and their assistants during games.

Mike Riley, the managing director of PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) which controls Premier League officials, insists that the trials are designed to improve officiating at the highest level and diminish the likelihood of controversy.

"Technology that can help referees in making the correct decision without disrupting the flow of the game will be considered," Riley told ESPN FC.

"IFAB have committed to experimenting for a minimum of two years and it's important to use that time to identify the best way to use technology to benefit the game. We have trialled using Video Assistant Referees for a number of Premier League games so far this season.

"This has been in a non-live environment, which means there has been no contact with the match officials at the games. We will continue with these trials throughout the season."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

