Premier League exploring increased video technology for refs - sources

The Premier League are exploring the possibility of additional video support for match officials, with former referees involved in weekly trials aimed at fine-tuning a system that could be introduced in time for the 2018-19 season should it be approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Premier League referees have come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks in the wake of a series of high-profile incidents that have led to dismissals being overturned, goals being awarded despite the scorers being in clear offside positions and players escaping red cards for dangerous challenges -- Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was twice allowed to stay on the pitch last month following reckless tackles against Everton and Crystal Palace.

With the game now being played at a frenetic pace and many incidents replayed from a variety of angles, leading match officials are now under greater pressure than ever to make the correct decisions, despite only getting one view of incident.

But sources at the Premier League have confirmed to ESPN FC that efforts are now being made to assess the feasibility of further video technology, following the successful introduction of the Goal Decision System (GDS), in order to ensure that match officials are given greater support.

Former referees, including Dermot Gallagher, now watch games at the Premier League's Match Centre in Uxbridge in what has been described by Premier League sources as a "dummy run" reflecting live conditions.

Premier League referees are being forced to make crucial decisions without the help of video assistance.

If an incident is called incorrectly, or if there is confusion as to the correct decision, the former referees are able to inform the Premier League whether or not video technology could help the situation and how long it would take for a remote official to relay his information to the referee.

There is no contact between former officials at the Match Centre and referees and their assistants during games.

Mike Riley, the managing director of PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) which controls Premier League officials, insists that the trials are designed to improve officiating at the highest level and diminish the likelihood of controversy.

"Technology that can help referees in making the correct decision without disrupting the flow of the game will be considered," Riley told ESPN FC.

"IFAB have committed to experimenting for a minimum of two years and it's important to use that time to identify the best way to use technology to benefit the game. We have trialled using Video Assistant Referees for a number of Premier League games so far this season.

"This has been in a non-live environment, which means there has been no contact with the match officials at the games. We will continue with these trials throughout the season."

