Liverpool's Joel Matip left out of Cameroon African Nations Cup squad

After a game where Liverpool squandered a chance for three points, the FC crew are interested in how the Reds recover.

Sadio Mane doesn't dispute his late handball penalty that led to Jermain Defoe's equaliser from the spot.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp claims the free kick leading to Sunderland's second penalty should never have been given.

Paul Mariner says stupid mistakes cost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a chance to move three points within leaders Chelsea.

Joel Matip has avoided becoming the centre of a club versus country row after the Liverpool defender was left out of Cameroon's African Nations Cup squad.

Matip was one of seven players likely to be selected for the tournament who had told coach Hugo Broos they did not want to be considered.

"It's not an easy decision but I want to concentrate on Liverpool. I want to be here," Matip told Liverpool's official website last month. "I want to focus on Liverpool and that's what I had to decide. I think I took the right decision."

Broos named his final 23-man squad for the tournament on Wednesday, and respected the wishes of Matip and the six other players to be omitted.

Aurelien Chedjou and Henri Bedimo, both of whom played for the Indomitable Lions at the 2014 World Cup, were two high-profile surprise omissions.

Chedjou has struggled to get into the Galatasaray first team in recent months while Marseille full-back Bedimo suffered a knee injury while on international duty in November, and has not featured for his club since.

The four-time ANC champions, who have not won the competition since 2002, face hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau in Group A.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (FC Sevilla, ESP), Jules Goda (AC Ajaccio, FRA), Georges Mbokwe (Coton Sport de Garoua, CMR).

Defenders: Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina, SVK),Nicolas Nkoulou (Lyon, FRA), Ambroise Oyongo (Impact Montréal, CAN), Mohamed Djeitei (Nastic Tarragone, ESP), Fai Collins (Standard Liege, BEL), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, CZE), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux, FRA), Jonathan Ngwem (FC Progresso, ANG),

Midfielders: Sebastien Siani (Ostende, BEL), Georges Mandjeck (Metz, FRA), Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian, SCO), Franck Boya (Apejes, CMR)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas, TUR), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient, FRA), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern, GER), Edgar Salli (Saint-Gallen, SUI), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Angers, FRA), Clinton Njie (Marseille, FRA), Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava, SVK), Christian Bassogog (Aalborg, DEN)

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman