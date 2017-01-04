Why Spurs are on the rise under Mauricio Pochettino

The ESPN FC guys talk tactics and give their predictions ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

It would be easy to look at Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur and see a team that remains not quite good enough.

Sure, they might have been in the title hunt last season, but ultimately they finished in third, with only 70 points. And, yes, those 70 points were a solid improvement over the 64 from Pochettino's first season with the club, but his first season was arguably a disappointing one, following on the heels of a 2013/14 season which saw Spurs accumulate 69 points despite the turbulence of a managerial change, with Andre Villas Boas getting fired midseason and Tim Sherwood taking over. And the year before that Spurs ran up 72 points.

...