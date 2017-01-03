Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Wenger hails Arsenal's mental strength

English Premier League
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
City's Toure, Sagna both relaxed on future

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Chelsea form sparking ire of rivals - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Mauricio Pochettino

Wanyama key to Spurs' success so far - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Toure: City need fighting spirit consistently

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Wenger: We refused to lose the game

English Premier League
Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?

ESPN FC TV
Howe: Fate conspired against us

English Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke CityStoke City
WatfordWatford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Arsenal lucky to escape disaster at Bournemouth

The Match Iain Macintosh
Prem: Arsenal rally for draw; Swansea win

English Premier League ESPN staff
Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Phelan sacked as manager of Hull City

Hull City ESPN staff
Stoke City 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Clement the right man for Swansea?

Swansea City Max Hicks
Prem: Zaha strikes a stunning volley

Premier League Highlights
Game Details
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Arsene Wenger hails Arsenal's mental strength after Bournemouth comeback

Arsene Wenger praises Bournemouth's performance, but credits his team more for never giving up, and earning a point.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised his team for their "great mental strength" after they recovered from 3-0 down to draw in a thriller at Bournemouth.

The Gunners looked out of contention with 20 minutes remaining -- but goals from Alexis Sanchez, substitute Lucas Perez and an injury-time Olivier Giroud header rescued a point.

And Wenger, who complained that Bournemouth had had longer to recover after their previous game, told the BBC: "At the start, we suffered from the quality of Bournemouth.

AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
ArsenalArsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

"One team had over three days to recover, and on top of that we suffered at the back. It was a physical test but we came back into the game and mentally it was a test and we showed we are mentally strong.

"I am happy to play every day, but only if our opponent has done the same."

Wenger voiced his admiration for the "quality of the response" produced by his players but said he had "mixed feelings" after they had found themselves facing a three-goal deficit.

"I must recognise my team has shown great mental strength," he added. "We refused to lose the game, and there there is a great resilience in the team."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, whose side were down to 10 men when captain Simon Francis clattered into Aaron Ramsey and was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go, said: "I thought that was harsh, but in the end the quality of their players showed.

"The emotion is one of disappointment but we can't forget what the players did in the first half of that game."

