Arsene Wenger hails Arsenal's mental strength after Bournemouth comeback

Arsene Wenger praises Bournemouth's performance, but credits his team more for never giving up, and earning a point.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised his team for their "great mental strength" after they recovered from 3-0 down to draw in a thriller at Bournemouth.

The Gunners looked out of contention with 20 minutes remaining -- but goals from Alexis Sanchez, substitute Lucas Perez and an injury-time Olivier Giroud header rescued a point.

And Wenger, who complained that Bournemouth had had longer to recover after their previous game, told the BBC: "At the start, we suffered from the quality of Bournemouth.

"One team had over three days to recover, and on top of that we suffered at the back. It was a physical test but we came back into the game and mentally it was a test and we showed we are mentally strong.

"I am happy to play every day, but only if our opponent has done the same."

Wenger voiced his admiration for the "quality of the response" produced by his players but said he had "mixed feelings" after they had found themselves facing a three-goal deficit.

"I must recognise my team has shown great mental strength," he added. "We refused to lose the game, and there there is a great resilience in the team."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, whose side were down to 10 men when captain Simon Francis clattered into Aaron Ramsey and was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go, said: "I thought that was harsh, but in the end the quality of their players showed.

"The emotion is one of disappointment but we can't forget what the players did in the first half of that game."