Arsenal complete furious rally for 3-3 draw; Swansea beat Palace late

Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.

Arsenal scored three times in 20 minutes to wipe out a 3-0 deficit and claim a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Bournemouth had made a high-tempo start after Charlie Daniels' opener, and soon made it 2-0 when Callum Wilson converted a penalty after Granit Xhaka's push on Ryan Fraser.

The Gunners' chances seemed slim when Fraser added a third before the hour mark after taking advantage of a slip by Hector Bellerin.

But the comeback started with 20 minutes to play when Olivier Giroud flicked on a cross and Alexis Sanchez dived to head home at the far post.

Arsenal's second came five minuets later when substitute Lucas Perez buried a superb volley to set up a thrilling finish.

Dan Gosling could have wrapped things up for Bournemouth with eight minutes left, curling wide of the post after making room for himself inside the area -- and within moments the hosts were down to 10 men when captain Simon Francis clattered into Aaron Ramsey and was shown a straight red card.

Arsenal completed their incredible comeback in the first minute of six added on when Giroud rose at the far post to guide a header past Artur Boruc.

English Premier League: Wilfried Zaha (83') Crystal Palace 1-1 Swansea

Angel Rangel scored late to give Swansea City a first win since firing Bob Bradley with a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace, who are still looking for a first victory under Sam Allardyce.

Paul Clement had been appointed as Bradley's replacement only hours before kick-off and was not officially scheduled to take charge until Saturday at Hull, but he came down to the touchline during the game.

Palace were left shouting for a penalty after a half-hour when Christian Benteke fell over Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski, but referee Paul Tierney did not give it.

And Swansea took the lead 10 minutes later when Alfie Mawson flicked on Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick with a fine header inside the far post.

The hosts were back on level terms in the 83rd minute, though, when Martin Kelly picked out Wilfred Zaha, who finished past Fabianski to make it 1-1.

But Rangel found the winner after Leroy Fer played him in with a well-played through ball and the Spaniard beat Wayne Hennessey.

The three points from the relegation battle pulled Swansea off the foot of the table, while Palace remain just a point clear of the bottom three.

Goals from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch ensured victory for Stoke over Watford.

Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scored either side of half-time to give Stoke City a 2-0 home win over Watford.

The breakthrough came on nearly the last play of the first half as Shawcross fired home following Charlie Adam's corner.

Crouch doubled the lead four minutes after the break by scoring with his knee, and the scoreline could have been more lopsided if not for some fine saves from Watford's Heurelho Gomes.