Chelsea fans found guilty in racist incident on Paris metro

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
0
0
LIVE 18'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Celta Vigo
0
3
LIVE 19'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Chelsea fans guilty in Paris racist incident

English Premier League Associated Press
Read

Rumour Rater: Dele Alli leaving Spurs?

English Premier League
Read

Blatter, Platini have slowed tech arrival

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola not a career manager

English Premier League
Read
Wilfred Ndidi Genk

Leicester agree deal for Genk's Ndidi

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Read
Pep Guardiola

Guardiola struggling to adjust to English game

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read
Dele Alli and Tottenham celebrated a 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Dele Alli could be Real Madrid's next Galactico

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Clement confirmed as new Swansea boss

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Sagna told to explain Instagram post

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Marcotti: City labour, Guardiola complains

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Placing Leicester's woes in context

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Conte 'wasn't concerned' by Costa links

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Conte: Everybody out to end Chelsea run

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Michael Carrick

Carrick: 'Confidence high' at Man United

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

West Ham appealing Feghouli red card

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
On-loan at League One Swindon Town just a few months ago, Stewart is now under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool will rebuff Stewart bids - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Trending: Guardiola unhappy despite win

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola profoundly unhappy at Man City

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Kane 'focused' on ending Chelsea's run

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gerrard: Leaving Everton 'best' for Barkley

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea fans found guilty in racist incident on Paris metro

Four fans were found guilty for their actions after Chelsea's game against PSG in 2015.

PARIS -- Four Chelsea fans were found guilty of racist violence on Tuesday in Paris, almost two years after they allegedly blocked a black man from boarding a Paris metro train.

The Chelsea supporters were all given suspended prison sentences -- from six and eight months to one year for two of them. They must also pay €10,000 in damages to the victim.

The incident happened in February 2015 before a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Video showed Souleymane Sylla being pushed off the train by Chelsea supporters, who were singing "we're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it."

"That's things we used to see in films actually. I used to hear the story of Rosa Parks," said Sylla, referring to the American civil rights pioneer arrested in 1955 for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger.

"But I didn't believe it would happen to me," Sylla told FranceInfo radio.

Two French anti-racist associations, SOS Racisme and LICRA, were backing Sylla's legal action.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.