West Ham appealing Sofiane Feghouli red card vs. Manchester United

AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Conte 'wasn't concerned' by Costa links

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Conte: Everybody out to end Chelsea run

Chelsea Liam Twomey
West Ham appealing Feghouli red card

English Premier League PA Sport
On-loan at League One Swindon Town just a few months ago, Stewart is now under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool will rebuff Stewart bids - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Trending: Guardiola unhappy despite win

Latest ESPN staff
Kane 'focused' on ending Chelsea's run

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Gerrard: Leaving Everton 'best' for Barkley

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Burnley's travel sickness continues

Burnley Jamie Smith
Chelsea's run compared to Arsenal 2002

English Premier League Liam Twomey and Mattias Karen
Pep ranks City as 2nd-tier team - co-author

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool lethargic at Sunderland

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Mike Read

Ogden: Premier League officials need help

Premier League Mark Ogden
Giroud goal left players with jaws dropped - Iwobi

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Newcastle want Cleverley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp gave players chance to miss game

Liverpool Glenn Price
Webb: Feghouli red card understandable

English Premier League ESPN staff
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham 'do not want to sell' Payet

Transfers Ian Holyman
Lowery wins MOTD Goal of the Month

Sunderland ESPN staff
United on longest unbeaten run since 2013

Manchester United ESPN staff
 By PA Sport
West Ham appealing Sofiane Feghouli red card vs. Manchester United

English Premier League: Sofiane Feghouli (15') West Ham 0-0 Manchester United
The FC guys give their take on Sofiane Feghouli's first-half sending off in West Ham's 2-0 loss against Manchester United.
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says if anything, Man United's Phil Jones should've been given a red card, not Sofiane Feghouli.
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic doesn't think Sofiane Feghouli should have been sent off for the challenge on Phil Jones.

West Ham United have told the Football Association they will appeal against the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday's defeat to Manchester United.

Feghouli was sent off after 15 minutes by referee Mike Dean for a tackle on United defender Phil Jones as the Hammers lost 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Replays suggested the decision had been harsh and West Ham will now appeal in the hope of sparing their midfielder a three-match suspension.

A club spokesman told Press Association Sport: "The FA have been informed of our intention to appeal."

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

If a three-match ban is upheld, Feghouli would miss West Ham's FA Cup third round tie at home to Manchester City on Friday, as well as Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

Feghouli was making his first league start of the season against United after joining Slaven Bilic's side on a free transfer from Valencia last summer.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic was unhappy with the decision but former official Howard Webb said he could understand the call.

"It was the type of tackle that can involve excessive force and at full speed you could see why it could look like serious foul play," Webb said in his Times column.

