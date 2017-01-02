West Ham appealing Sofiane Feghouli red card vs. Manchester United

English Premier League: Sofiane Feghouli (15') West Ham 0-0 Manchester United

The FC guys give their take on Sofiane Feghouli's first-half sending off in West Ham's 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says if anything, Man United's Phil Jones should've been given a red card, not Sofiane Feghouli.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic doesn't think Sofiane Feghouli should have been sent off for the challenge on Phil Jones.

West Ham United have told the Football Association they will appeal against the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday's defeat to Manchester United.

Feghouli was sent off after 15 minutes by referee Mike Dean for a tackle on United defender Phil Jones as the Hammers lost 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Replays suggested the decision had been harsh and West Ham will now appeal in the hope of sparing their midfielder a three-match suspension.

A club spokesman told Press Association Sport: "The FA have been informed of our intention to appeal."

If a three-match ban is upheld, Feghouli would miss West Ham's FA Cup third round tie at home to Manchester City on Friday, as well as Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

Feghouli was making his first league start of the season against United after joining Slaven Bilic's side on a free transfer from Valencia last summer.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic was unhappy with the decision but former official Howard Webb said he could understand the call.

"It was the type of tackle that can involve excessive force and at full speed you could see why it could look like serious foul play," Webb said in his Times column.