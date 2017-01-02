Liverpool held to draw by Sunderland, 10-man Man City see off Burnley

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win.

Liverpool missed the chance to move within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea after being held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Sturridge headed Liverpool in front on 19 minutes, diverting Dejan Lovren's mis-hit shot past Vito Mannone, but Jermain Defoe levelled things up from the penalty spot for the visitors after Didier N'Dong was fouled by Ragnar Klavan in the 25th minute.

Sunderland Sunderland Liverpool Liverpool 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Sadio Mane looked to have secured the points in the 72nd minute with a close-range effort after a corner was flicked on, but Defoe had the final word when he scored a second penalty with just over five minutes of normal time remaining after Mane handled in the box.

Manchester City survive Fernandinho's first-half booking to beat Burnley and move back into the top four ahead of Tuesday's fixtures.

Manchester City overcame the first-half dismissal of Fernandinho to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who named Sergio Aguero, David Silva and John Stones on the bench for the clash, saw Fernandinho pick up his third red card of the season on 32 minutes for a foul on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Manchester City Manchester City Burnley Burnley 2 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Pep Guardiola brought on Aguero and Silva at the break, and the 10 men took control of the match with two quick-fire goals around the hour mark. Gael Clichy broke the deadlock on 58 minutes with a right-footed strike from the edge of the area, and Aguero then produced a stunning finish from a tight angle after keeper Tom Heaton had denied Raheem Sterling.

Burnley soon reduced the arrears, though, with Ben Mee taking advantage of some unconvincing goalkeeping from Claudio Bravo to scramble home following a corner.

Michael Keane went close to an injury-time equaliser for the visitors but City held on for a victory that sees them end the day in third place.

Three second half goals from Everton were enough to land the Toffees all three points against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Enner Valencia scored his first goal for Everton as they defeated Southampton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Both sides went close in the first half with Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku being denied by Fraser Forster for Everton and Jay Rodriguez firing just wide for Southampton.

Everton Everton Southampton Southampton 3 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

But Everton finally found the breakthrough after 73 minutes when Valencia pounced to convert the rebound after Forster had saved from Lukaku, before Leighton Baines then slotted in a penalty eight minutes later after Valencia had been brought down by Maya Yoshida. Lukaku added gloss to the scoreline for Everton with a powerful finish at the death.

The Baggies fought back from a goal down to emphatically dispatch Hull City at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion came from behind to pick up all three points with a 3-1 win against Hull City at The Hawthorns.

Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring for Hull inside the 21st minute, volleying home Ahmed Elmohamady's cross into the corner of the net, only for West Brom to draw level just four minutes after the restart when Chris Brunt headed Matt Phillips' cross past David Marshall.

West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion Hull City Hull City 3 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Gareth McAuley fired the Baggies into the lead in the 62nd minute after heading in a Phillips corner, before James Morrison made sure of the result with a back-post volley 11 minutes later.

Middlesbrough and Leicester fail to put much distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw.

Gaston Ramirez lashed a late chance wide to serve up a timely reminder of Middlesbrough's need for attacking reinforcements in a forgettable goalless draw with Leicester City at the Riverside Stadium.

The Uruguayan steered his half-volley wide from eight yards out in the day's early kickoff to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the hosts and give Boro boss Aitor Karanka plenty of reason to seek to bolster his frontline.

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Leicester City Leicester City 0 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Shorn of injured pair Islam Slimani and Danny Drinkwater, as well as the suspended Jamie Vardy, Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri had cause to be happier with a point but will also rue missed opportunities from Leonardo Ulloa and Christian Fuchs.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.